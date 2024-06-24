Highlights The Dallas Mavericks need a two-way wing to create scoring options outside of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

The team should focus on adding depth to the bench for improved quality.

Doncic's offseason focus should be on rest, preparation, and participation in the Summer Olympics.

After making a remarkable run to the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks hope to return next season and finish what they started. After a disappointing series where they were defeated 4-1 at the hands of the Boston Celtics, the Mavericks need to address what needs improvement, who they need to add to the roster, and how they will be able to maintain their chemistry and consistency.

Even though they were good enough to represent the Western Conference in the Finals, they still have to improve on both ends of the floor as they were completely overwhelmed in all aspects of the game.

It's a dog fight each year in the West, and it won't be easy trying to navigate the path to the Finals again. The good thing is that Dallas is only a few pieces away. The main thing they need is a two-way wing who can create his own shot.

They also will need to improve their quality of depth on the bench. Look for the Mavericks to also be in the market for a shooter or two to try and secure more scoring options outside the dynamic duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. The Mavs finished with a 50-32 record, which was good for 5th place in the West.

The team went 21-9 after they made the big trades for PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, and continued riding that wave of momentum to the Finals. The last time the Mavericks won the NBA championship was back in 2011, and they know they are close to achieving that goal once again.

If Mavs general manager Nico Harrison could work his magic again during the offseason, this team could very well find themselves in a winning situation next season.

Will We See an Even Better Version of Dončić Next Season?

The NBA scoring champion has to capitalize on this window of opportunity

Dončić led the Mavs to the Finals in only his sixth season, which is an impressive feat for a young star. His playoff run will be one to remember as he was able to guide and lead a team who had only been together for a few months.

On top of that, Dončić finished the postseason as the NBA's leader in points, rebounds, and assists. He also became the second player in NBA history to ever accomplish that achievement, after the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić did it in last year's playoffs. What Dončić needs to do this offseason is get himself refocused and rested for the season ahead. He will likely participate in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, and play for Slovenia. That could bode well for both Dončić and the Mavs. It's good to know that he will be playing and competing over the summer, which could help improve his conditioning issues if those rumors had any truth to them.

Luka Doncic 2024 NBA Playoffs PPG RPG APG 3pt% 28.9 9.5 8.1 32%

The only concern the Mavericks may have is Dončić getting injured or him coming back exhausted after competing in the Summer Games. Hopefully, Dončić will be given enough time to get himself prepared when that time comes.

Now that he has gotten a taste of the Finals, and after losing in the fashion they did, he will have the entire summer to analyze, reflect, and try to figure out where he went wrong and figure out what he needs to improve on. The organization must maximize the window of opportunity and have to be all in with obtaining the pieces they need.

The Western Conference is just too competitive, and there are no guarantees. The Mavericks will have to deal with the likes of an improved Oklahoma City Thunder team who took them to six games in the Western Semifinals. The Denver Nuggets will make the necessary changes they need and should be right back in the title chase. The Minnesota Timberwolves should also come back stronger, as they will be looking for payback after the Mavs crushed their championship dreams in the WCF.

Dončić must realize how fortunate he is to have this team around him and an organization that cares enough about winning that they are doing everything they possibly can to ensure success.

Players the Front Office Could Target in Free Agency

Will the Mavs be able to secure a solid supporting cast to take pressure off of the dynamic duo?

The fact that we know Dončić and Irving may not be able to carry the offense all the time makes it an important matter that the Mavericks acquire another player who can create offense for himself outside of the superstar duo.

They don't necessarily need another star player like Paul George, even though they would make an enticing trio of star players. Dallas likely won't be able to afford the services of George but could attempt to sign Kelly Oubre, who played well in stretches for the Philadelphia 76ers and helped keep them afloat when Joel Embiid missed time with an injury. He may come with a high price tag as well due to his making an impact with the 76ers, which could unlock more opportunities for him to earn money.

The Mavericks could have a realistic shot at facilitating a trade for either Malcolm Brogdon or Jerami Grant. Brogdon will be 32 years old and playing on an expiring contract. At this point in his career, he is most likely desiring to play for a contender and would love the opportunity to compete for a title. Brogdon is an above-average perimeter defender who can be in charge of running the second unit.

He is also an excellent passer, and should easily find the Mavericks big men for lobs in the paint. He could also be on the court with Dončić and Irving at the end of close games and could handle the ball whenever needed. Ideally, Grant could serve as a viable third or fourth option in a good team with more focus on being a defender. He thrived when he played a similar role in 2020 as a member of the Nuggets who advanced to the ECF that year, and he could even be better if the Mavericks could acquire him.

Dallas will need all the offensive production they can get as they were held to just 99.2 points per game in the Finals and failed to reach the century mark in four out of five games they played. That is quite a disparaging scoring average considering the Mavs averaged 106.0 points per game throughout the entirety of the postseason. That eventually was the cause of their downfall, as the Mavericks had one of the worst performances in Game 5 of the Finals.

Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Game 5 Offensive Production Player Points FG% 3pt% Kyrie Irving 15 31% 33% Derrick Jones Jr. 10 50% 25% PJ Washington 4 27% 0 Daniel Gafford 6 60% 0 Dereck Lively II 3 50% 0

However, the Mavericks' front office can't afford to have a conservative approach to getting the help they need. They will have to aggressively pursue players they target as they have to be all in to try and get this team back to this point.