Report: Dallas Mavericks Looking for Avenues to Sign Klay Thompson

An NBA Finals appearance wasn't enough for the Dallas Mavericks, as they are trying to reload for the 2024-25 season with a splash. Teams around the league have been monitoring the status of Golden State Warriors sniper, Klay Thompson, and the Mavericks have added their name to the sweepstakes.

The growing belief is that Thompson won't be a member of the Warriors by the start of next season. The only unknown question is where his next home will be. NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Mavericks are the latest team to show interest in the four-time champion.

“League sources tell The Stein Line that the Dallas Mavericks, with some newfound financial flexibility after securing the Tim Hardaway Jr.-to-Detroit trade that I wrote about Tuesday, are another team intent on exploring the feasibility of signing Thompson once he makes it to free agency.”

This news comes off the heels of Dallas sending Tim Hardaway Jr. along with three second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Quintin Grimes. Hardaway's tenure with the Mavericks didn't end the way both parties would've liked, as he struggled mightily in the postseason.

This move allowed Dallas to generate more cap flexibility in an attempt to acquire another source of offense alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Although Thompson isn't the same player he once was, his skill set would be a great complement to Dallas' star-studded backcourt.

Thompson is a Great Fit With the Mavericks

Dončić and Thompson could be a perfect match together

It's been well-documented that Thompson had the worst season of his career during the 2023-24 NBA campaign. He wasn't shooting at the same efficiency he was known for pre-injury, and defensively he wasn't able to impact enough to make up for the lack of offensive production. Capped off with an abysmal 0-10 shooting performance in the Warriors Play-In loss to the Sacramento Kings, Thompson's potential final game with Golden State left a sour taste in everyone's mouth.

Klay Thompson 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 17.9 REB 3.3 AST 2.3 FG% 43.2 3P% 38.7

The second half of the 'Splash Brothers' hasn't been able to reach the level he once was before his ACL injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He doesn't need to be the same player he once was, but that's who the Warriors needed him to be. Going into a situation in Dallas, he would be the third option, and on some nights, the fourth behind PJ Washington.

This would allow Thompson to let the game become more natural and relieve pressure on him. The attention that Irving and Dončić demand could create more open opportunities for Thompson and others just from his presence as a floor spacer on the court.

To make this a reality, the Warriors and Mavericks would have to agree to the terms of a sign-and-trade. Dallas can utilize the contracts of Josh Green and Maxi Kleber to generate nearly $33 million in salary to bring Thompson to the team.

Getting to the NBA Finals is a hard thing to accomplish. Reaching there again after going once is even harder. The Mavericks are committed to being a championship contender and getting over the hump and Thompson would certainly help those causes.