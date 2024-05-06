Highlights Kidd's contract extension provides stability on the bench as the Mavericks aim to build a championship-caliber roster.

The extension reflects Kidd's deep ties to Dallas, where he started his career and won a title in 2011.

Kidd's leadership will be integral as he continues to develop and maximize the potential of guards Dončić and Irving.

Following their win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks have announced a multi-year contract extension for head coach Jason Kidd. Kidd is in his third season as the Mavericks' head coach and has guided the team to the postseason in two of the three seasons. The 2023-24 Mavericks won 50 games in the regular season and finished in first place in the Southwest Division.

In a statement, Dallas Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont said the franchise is excited to have Kidd on the bench.

“We are excited to have Coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension." -Patrick Dumont

Dumont also stated the Mavericks "are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise.”

What This Means for Dallas

A stable voice in the locker room

Kidd took over at the start of the 2021 season, following the 13-year tenure of Rick Carlisle, and guided the Mavericks to a second-place finish in the Southwest Division. After nabbing a four-seed, the Mavericks topped the Utah Jazz in the first round. Then they took down top-seeded Phoenix in the Conference Semifinals before falling to eventual champion Golden State in five games.

During the next season, Dallas swung a trade for Kyrie Irving to pair him with star Luka Dončić . However, the experiment failed last year, as the team missed the playoffs. But the two have come together this year and led the Mavericks to a big turnaround. Dallas is able to keep the voice that has been trying to get the most out of Dončić as the superstar continues to ascend his game. The Mavericks have Dončić under contract for two more seasons guaranteed before a player option year in 2026.

Keeping Kidd gives the Mavericks stability on the bench for a team playing up to its potential. It also allows the team to continue building up the roster around Dončić to try and bring Dallas a championship for the first time since 2011. Clearly, something has clicked for the team this year, as Dončić and Irving led the way, having built better chemistry this year. The team has gotten stronger play out of P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II to aid the two guards this season.

It shouldn't be understated that the contract extension comes after rumors have swirled that the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in Kidd for their head coaching vacancy.

What This Means for Kidd

Staying at home

Dallas drafted Kidd out of Cal in 1994 as the second overall pick. He was the co-Rookie of the Year in 1995 and later came back for a second stint with the team, earning a title with that 2011 squad. Kidd started his head coaching career in Brooklyn before shifting to Milwaukee for three-plus seasons. He was fired midway through his fourth season there.

Next season will be his fourth in Dallas. The extension most likely gives him his longest head coaching tenure thus far (although there have been crazier things to happen in the NBA.) As a Hall of Fame point guard in his own right, he has the chance to continue molding two of the best guards in the game in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. That's an enviable position for the Mavericks and Kidd. The Mavericks open up their series against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow.