The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the most confusing teams this entire season. Their stretch from the trade deadline up to now best encapsulates the roller coaster ride that’s been Mavericks basketball.

ESPN's Tim Legler outlined this in his most recent episode of the ALL NBA Podcast.

“I personally think that Jason Kidd is in trouble. They are a sieve defensively right now, and everyone knows I've been high on them when they made those acquisitions and I thought man 'if you got these two guys playing as well together, if you get them in a seven-game series, that's a problem for teams if these pieces are all fitting.' And it looked like it was there...they're getting absolutely destroyed. They've given up 130 points in [three of the recent losses]...Luka looks frustrated." - Tim Legler

The recent struggles the Mavericks have been going through have caused Coach Jason Kidd’s seat to heat up again after momentarily cooling off after the trade deadline.

What has gone wrong for the Mavericks?

Defense and Pace Have Been the Mavericks’ Biggest Issues

A decrease in pace has led to a worse defense for Dallas

Playing in a team led by the ball-dominant Luka Dončić may cause one to think a slower pace is needed for the Mavericks to succeed. That hasn’t been the case this season; Dallas has succeeded the most whenever they’ve played fast.

That is most evident when you compare February with their current month.

The Dallas Mavericks February and March Compared Category February 2024 March 2024 ORTG 119.0 116.1 DRTG 111.3 132.1 NRTG +7.8 -16.0 EFG% 59.3% 54.2% Pace 102.05 99.50 OPP EFG% 53.0% 60.7% OPP TOV% 12.0% 9.0% OPP FTA Rate 0.205 0.247

The Mavericks’ offense is constant at this point. They’re too talented to not be able to score buckets. Their main issue and inconsistency lies with their performance on the defensive end.

One would think a faster pace would lead to poorer defensive results for the Mavericks. The opposite has been true; playing faster has equated to better defense for Dallas. That’s most evident by their opponent’s turnover percentage between February and March. They forced more turnovers which gave them more freedom to run. That freeway also gave the Mavericks more space which helped make their effective field goal percentage better.

Running takes a lot of effort; so does defense. At this point, that’s what it boils down to for the Dallas Mavericks: can they care enough consistently to be a championship-contending team?

The Pressure is on For Jason Kidd

It’s up to him to get the Mavericks to lock in on both ends of the floor

There were other more convenient alibis to hinge on whenever the Mavericks would go through a cold stretch. Their Luka-centric offense took a lot of the blame. A lack of a consistent supporting cast which showed the ineptitude of the front office was a common theme as well.

Kyrie Irving is now helping Luka out. PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford were acquired to supercharge the Dallas supporting cast. The excuses have run out. The pressure is on Jason Kidd.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dallas's pace has decreased by 2.55 since the end of February.

Legler said so himself, Luka is getting frustrated. He has every reason to be. Despite putting up triple-doubles on a close-to-nightly basis, the Mavericks’ inconsistent effort on the defensive end has wasted these masterpieces. Is Luka partly to blame for the issues on defense? Sure. But Luka can only do so much.

The front office has provided the head coach with the pieces and the superstar to pair with their franchise stud. Does he have the capability to drive the Mavericks to the success they have long expected? The pressure is now on Jason Kidd to make this new roster work.