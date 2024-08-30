Key Takeaways The Dallas Mavericks signed Klay Thompson, a 5x All-Star, in a key offseason move to boost their roster.

Thompson's transition from Golden State's motion offense to Dallas' catch-and-shoot strategy should benefit the aging shooter.

Despite aging and minor injuries, Thompson's elite shooting and defensive skills should make him a key asset for the Mavericks in the upcoming season.

After making it to the NBA Finals last season, the Dallas Mavericks decided to mostly run it back. With just a few offseason moves made to bolster the Western Conference-winning roster, Luka Dončić and his team are ready to make another run at a title.

While the Mavericks didn't make the most offseason moves by any means, they did make one of the flashiest, signing disgruntled free agent and all-time shooter Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors , with whom he won four NBA titles.

Thompson, a five-time All-Star, averaged 19.6 points on 41.3 percent shooting from three in 11 seasons played with the Warriors. He is a surefire Hall of Famer, and his signing was one of the most consequential offseason moves by any NBA team.

He is, however, a bit past his prime. Last season, especially, he saw his minutes and production go down and was demoted to the bench for 14 games, the most since his rookie season. Luckily for him, the Mavericks are committed to running offenses that will benefit their third star, who will enjoy playing next to Dončić and Kyrie Irving .

A New Offensive Scheme for Klay Thompson

As he ages, getting out of Steve Kerr's motion offense will only benefit him

The Warriors are mostly known for ushering in a new era of three-point shooting, but they could not have done it without Steve Kerr 's patented motion offense. Unlike other strategies where players get to their spot and wait for the game to come to them, the Warriors are in constant movement.

Stephen Curry , the greatest shooter of all time, gets open looks from off-ball screens and his own speed because, even without the ball in his hands, he is never staying still. While Curry mastered the art of running around, Thompson also managed to keep up, although as his career has been filled with injuries, he is clearly slowing down.

Despite those injuries, he is still a capable on-ball defender and an elite shooter. Last season, it became clear that the Warriors were getting too fast for Thompson, although Mark Cuban expects the Mavericks to be a much better fit.

In a recent appearance on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart 's The Roommates Show podcast, Cuban explained why he thinks Thompson will remain deadly.

"The big addition was Klay. Just someone who you have to face-guard, who's going to make 40 percent (on 3PA), and we're hoping, at Golden State, he had to always be on the move. They had that motion offense where he was always coming off screens and running, we don't do that...but just standing in the corner...just catch and shoot from Luka and Ky, hopefully, his life is going to be a lot easier." -Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban

On defense, the Mavericks expect Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall to be the major additions, although Thompson is still a solid NBA defender. With their acquisitions, both the big ones and the under-the-radar ones, the Mavericks will remain one of the more dangerous teams out west.