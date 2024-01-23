Highlights The Dallas Mavericks' acquisition of Kyrie Irving has paid off, with the duo of Irving and Luka Dončić performing well.

The Mavericks have strengthened their team depth through free agency and are legitimate playoff contenders.

Dončić and Irving have strong chemistry, but need more time together on the court to reach their full potential as a duo.

The Dallas Mavericks’ gamble of acquiring Kyrie Irving at last year’s trade deadline, despite him being on an expiring contract, paid dividends when he re-signed long-term with the franchise to partner up with Mavericks star, Luka Dončić.

So far this season, they have been one of the best performing duos in the NBA, and league insider Mark Medina argues that their fit is ‘as good as it gets’, believing they are a ‘great Yin and Yang’ to each other’s game.

Legitimate playoff contenders?

24-19 record, 8th in the West

Through the first half of the 2023-24 regular season campaign so far, the Mavericks look a much stronger overall unit than they did last time out, where they faltered in the second half of the season and slipped all the way down the Western Conference standings, going on to miss the post-season for the first time since 2018-19.

A large part of the reason for this was that, by acquiring Kyrie Irving at last year’s trade deadline, due to the package the Brooklyn Nets commanded in return for his services, the Mavericks became very short-handed in the depth department.

However, after a successful free agency which not only saw them retain Irving on a three-year, $120 million deal, they also drafted one of the top defensive rookies in the 2023 NBA Draft class in Dereck Lively III, who is second among rookies in rebounds, 7.8, and third in blocks, 1.4.

Dallas Mavericks - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Category Stat League Rank Points scored 118.3 8th Points allowed 117.4 20th FG% 47.1 17th 3PT% 36.8 15th Plus/Minus 0.9 13th Stats as of Jan. 23, 2024

Furthermore, Dallas also built up their depth in free agency by adding Grant Williams, Derrick Jones Jr., while bringing back Dante Exum to the league having spent three years away playing around Europe, and since his return he has enjoyed a year full of career-highs.

With their new-found size and depth, along with their elite backcourt of Dončić and Irving, the Mavericks currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 24-19 record, and are a top-eight offense in the league with a 117.3 offensive rating, with their playoff aspirations looking well within their grasp.

Dončić and Irving ‘as good of a duo as it can get’

While Dončić is the outright number one option for Dallas, Medina suggests that he is very complementary to Irving’s game, especially in regard to his ability to be able to play off the ball, having taken to the court with some of the league’s most prolific stars over the years with his former teams.

“It was pretty well established that Luka Dončić is the number one option because of just how great of a talent he has, how great of a playmaker he is, how clutch of a player he is. But Luka has a lot of respect for Kyrie’s game as well, and it's a great Yin and Yang. Kyrie, to his credit, knows really well how to play off the ball, and that dates back to his time playing with LeBron James and Kevin Durant. So, from X's and O's, and personalities, this is as good of a duo as it can get. All they need, is just more time together.”

Finding their flow as a duo

Combined 58.8 PTS, 13.6 REB, 14.6 AST, 2.7 STL

Dončić and Irving have only shared the court 22 times out of a possible 43 games, around only half of the season so far, but when they have been available, they combine for 58.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists and 2.7 steals.

This is largely as a result of the Slovenian's 33.6 points per contest, which is the second-most in the league, behind only the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, while his 9.3 assists average is third-best in the association this year.

When their shooting percentages are averaged together, they achieve a 47.7 percent field goal rate, while also draining shots from distance at 39.3 percent accuracy.

Dončić and Irving - Two-Man Lineup Advanced Statistics Category Stat Minutes 506 Assist % 55.0 Rebound % 46.4 Effective FG % 56.7 Pace 101.98 Player Impact Estimate 49.3 Stats as of Jan. 23, 2024

When sharing the hardwood concurrently, Dallas’ offensive rating rises to 118.5, higher than their 117.3 season rating, while on the defensive end of the ball, their rating improves to 114.4, up from their season average of 116.5.

Overall, when headlining the backcourt together, the prolific duo outscore their opponents by an average of 4.0 points per 100 possessions.

While Irving has been a primary ball handler for much of his career, that offensive load is now shared between him and Dončić in Dallas. Medina previously alluded to his ability to be able to play well off the ball, and that is evidenced through both his 48.5 percent field goal percentage in catch-and-shoot situations.

Additionally, 46.8 percent of his field goals made are assisted by his teammates, while from three specifically, 71.8 percent of his makes are assisted.

Conversely, Dončić creates more of his own shots, with his overall field goal attempts made that are assisted being a team-low 19.2 percent, while from three, that number marginally rises to 29.5 percent, by far the fewest on the team.

Nonetheless, when on the court together, the duo can be frightening to their opposition, but if the Mavericks are to make a big push for an automatic playoff spot, where they are only one game back of the number five seed in the West, they need Dončić and Irving to play more than half of the remaining games of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.