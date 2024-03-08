Highlights Luka Dončić recorded his fourth-straight 35-point triple-double, the most consecutively in NBA history.

Dončić's dominant 35-11-11 stat line is his 15th triple-double of the season.

Mavericks secure crucial win against the Heat and maintain the No. 8 seed in a tough Western Conference.

Luka Dončić doesn't chase history; history chases him.

This certainly seems to be case as Dončić continued etching himself into the record books, recording his fourth straight 35-point triple-double in a key Dallas Mavericks win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. It is the longest streak of triple-doubles in NBA history that featured 35-plus points, as ESPN's Tim MacMahon revealed.

Luka Dončić's Dominant Night En Route to Triple-Double vs. Heat

Mavericks star posts a 35-11-11 stat line in 40 minutes of action

Triple-doubles are nothing new for the Mavericks superstar, constantly displaying his elite skill shooting the ball, crashing the glass for rebounds, and finding his teammates with spectacular assists.

Thursday night wrapped up with Dončić tallying 35 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists on 12-of-24 shooting from the field and 7-of-13 from beyond the arc for his 15th triple-double of the season. This also marked his fifth consecutive 30-point triple-double, becoming the second player in NBA history to achieve this feat after Russell Westbrook, who had five consecutive 30-point triple-doubles in 2017 for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Not surprisingly, Dončić was more thrilled about the victory than his own historical stat line, which he made sure to mention after the game.

“It’s great, especially when it comes with a win,” - Luka Dončić

It is astonishing to see the numbers Dončić puts up on a game-by-game basis. Going off the stretch of his five-game, 30-point triple-double streak, he is averaging 35.8 points, 11.8 assists, and 11.2 rebounds on 51.2 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent from deep.

These numbers are so otherworldly that it has his own coach amazed at what he's capable of.

“I’ve always said we can’t take that young man for granted. You’re seeing something as rare as a Picasso,” - Jason Kidd

Fellow co-star Kyrie Irving added 23 points for Dallas in Thursday's win. The Mavericks got past a flurry of three-pointers from Miami in the first half, who started the game 9-of-11 from downtown before cooling of to shoot 8-of-26 for the rest of the night from the perimeter.

The Mavericks were down 101-100 with 4:26 left in the game before using a 10-4 run to take control, featuring triples by Dončić, Dante Exum and Irving. Exum began the run with a three-pointer that just beat the shot clock. Dončić followed that up with an impressive turnaround, step-back triple that also managed to beat the buzzer after a chaotic scramble for the ball.

Additional buckets from Irving and Exum in the final minutes helped seal the deal against Miami.

Dončić said he saw the rim “a little bit” as he released the ball amid his shot clock-beating three-pointer.

“Once I let it go, I knew it was going in,” - Luka Doncic.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra also offered a detailed breakdown of the late three-pointer from Dončić, along with Irving's, as USA Today detailed.

“Dončić — I’ve seen that play a lot at the buzzer. And Irving hit one as well on a three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust on a rebound, kind of bobbled, tipped, and, of course, it ended up in his hands wide open. And that just kind of gave them a little more separation,” - Erik Spoelstra.

Impact of Mavericks' Victory Over Heat

Dallas remains safe as the No. 8 seed in a tough Western Conference

Going up in the standings with wins has been tough for Western Conference teams, with the likes of Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Denver, and the Los Angeles Clippers holding strong near the top. The New Orleans Pelicans, currently in fifth place, only have a four-game lead over the Los Angeles Lakers, who currently sit in 10th.

The amount of parity has been quite the sight to see in the conference, with the Mavericks being right in the middle of it.

Following a rough stretch of games that saw them slip in the standings, Dallas managed to keep hold of the eighth spot with a 35-28 record. They are two games behind Phoenix and 1.5 back of the Sacramento Kings, while leading Golden State and the Lakers by 1.5 games.

Dallas will need to use this win as a new spark for a potential winning streak, hoping to pick up another victory on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.