Highlights Mavericks star Luka Dončić's 6-of-27 shooting performance against the Spurs showcased how the young star can change the game even on a rare off night.

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd had high praise for the way Dončić overcame his shooting woes to lead the team to a victory.

The Mavericks have improved since a tough stretch of losses in late February and have been on a tear over the recent stretch in March.

It's hard to say that a single game could impact the NBA MVP race, but Luka Dončić's latest performance certainly didn't help his case.

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks went out West to take on their interstate rival, the San Antonio Spurs. It was a matchup headlined by Dončić and Victor Wembanyama — two of the brightest young stars the league has to offer — and offensive fireworks were expected.

While Dallas handled business against the lowly Spurs and walked away with a 113-107 win, Dončić had a rare off night that featured few scoring highlights. He finished the game with just 18 points on 6-of-27 shooting.

With Dončić struggling to get his shot to fall, Kyrie Irving carried the scoring load with 28 points, hitting 13-of-21 from the field.

Dončić's 22.2 percent mark is the lowest in Mavericks history with that many attempts. Aside from his wayward shooting, Dončić found other ways to positively impact his team, adding 16 assists and 10 rebounds to notch his 18th triple-double of the year.

Dallas winning this one despite Dončić's poor shooting may be a small negative mark in the MVP race, but he shockingly still managed to post a +5 net +/- rating on the night.

Can Dončić Catch MVP Front-Runner Jokić?

MVP odds favor Jokić heavily, with Dončić holding the third-best chance to win the award

In terms of the latest MVP odds at FanDuel, Nikola Jokić checks in as a -310 favorite, followed by Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at +460. Dončić is a bit further back as things currently stand, holding +750 odds to win the award.

Despite putting up a 16-assist triple-double in the win, this game will be a rare spot that doesn't favor Dončić's MVP case. That's a testament to both Dončić's greatness and the absurdity of this season's MVP race.

Luka Dončić Stats: March 2024 Category Stats PPG 32.3 APG 10.6 RPG 9.9 TOV 4.3 FG% 45.3% 3FG% 35.3%

Even with 18 points on just 6-of-27 shooting, Dončić's numbers in the month of March so far have been nothing short of spectacular. This game also helped to prove that he can make a major impact on winning even if he's not scoring effectively.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd echoed that sentiment while taking the time to praise his star guard for finding ways to help the team win despite his cold shooting.

"[Luka's] human. I mean he still had a triple-double. I know that's boring and it wasn't pretty, but like to be able to have a triple–double – he didn't shoot the ball well or to his standards, and then to be able to rebound, I thought again his leadership and trust down the stretch was big [...]. He did all the little things. Again, for his standards and the standards we all hold him to, it just wasn't his shooting night, but he found a way to lead his team to victory." — Jason Kidd

Kidd also credited his team's improved depth for pulling out a win in a game where their leader couldn't find his shot.

"If Luka is not on, we would most likely lose the game, but to be able to have the team and the depth we have, there are other guys who could step up, and you saw that this evening." — Jason Kidd

Mavericks Trending up Since Late-February Skid

Dallas has won six of its last seven games

Following the trade deadline, the Mavericks looked borderline unstoppable with their new additions in P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. Then, the team was sent on a brutal Eastern Conference road trip to wrap up February.

They'd go on to lose three of those four games: a blowout against the Indiana Pacers, a heart-breaker against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a drubbing at the hands of the Boston Celtics. They'd follow that up with back-to-back discouraging home losses against the Philadelphia 76ers sans Joel Embiid and the Pacers again.

After that stretch, much of the Mavericks' optimism from after the trade deadline dissipated, as they failed to show their mettle against East playoff teams.

Since that second loss to the Pacers, though, Dallas has only lost one game: a nail-biter against the Oklahoma City Thunder while missing Dončić. This stretch has instilled confidence in the team's ability to compete for a championship once again.