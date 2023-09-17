Highlights Luka Doncic is expected to sign a supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks in 2025, but it remains uncertain whether he will actually do so.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will become eligible for a supermax extension in 2025, but whether he chooses to sign on the dotted line is uncertain, according to NBA journalist Mark Medina.

The Dallas Mavericks can look back on the 2019 NBA Draft and feel that they hit the jackpot by landing Slovenian sensation, Luka Doncic. Since he entered the league, he has totaled four consecutive All-NBA First-Team honors, and along the way became the first NBA player in history to become eligible for a designated rookie max extension, which he signed in 2021 at the mere age of 22 in a deal worth five-years, $207 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The now 24-year-old will become eligible for a supermax extension again in 2025 thought to be worth in the region of five-years, $367 million, with ESPN’s Bobby Marks predicting, via The Lowe Post podcast, that Luka Magic could become the first player in NBA history to earn a base salary of $80 million dollars per year. Looking ahead to 2025, the Dallas Mavericks will inevitably offer him a supermax extension. Whether the four-time All-Star chooses to sign it, though, is another matter.

Mark Medina – Doncic may not feel the same way about the Mavericks organization

Medina has no doubt that the Mavericks will offer Luka Doncic the supermax extension when they are able to in 2025, however, whether he actually decides to sign it is unclear. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT...

“It's going to be an interesting thing here to keep an eye on because there's no debate, he is going to be signing that supermax deal. He is one of the stars in the league, he is only going to continue to get better and better, but when does Luka Doncic actually sign that supermax deal? When you look at the Dallas Mavericks, they haven't really lived up to their expectations, and at this point in time, he hasn't made any suggestions that he wants out or wants to trade, etc. He's very thankful that the Mavericks have enabled him to play the game his way, and also the trust level they’ve given him to do that. “He also appreciates that the Mavericks have tried to be aggressive, even though the Kyrie Irving trade hasn't quite panned out as hoped, not necessarily because of Kyrie Irving, but the depth that they had to sacrifice to get him. I think that Luka appreciates at least the Mavericks' intentions, but at some point, there's going to be a fork in the road that he will face, as other NBA stars do, does this player have optimism that he can win a championship with the Mavericks? “So no debate, he's going to get that supermax money at some point. He's one of the stars for a reason. But because of the supermax mechanism where you're eligible for years before your contract expires, it really exposes and accelerates the timeline even more for how a player feels about the organization, as well as how the franchise feels about the organization. For the Dallas Mavericks, they're going to ask Luka to sign as soon as he can, but we'll see if Luka feels the same way.”

How did Luka Doncic perform last season?

There is no doubt that Luka Doncic has been a stand-out player in the NBA since he entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick in 2019, and last season was no different.

Luka Doncic - NBA Career Statistics (2019-Present) Minutes Played 34.3 Points 27.6 Assists 8.0 Rebounds 8.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season Luka Magic averaged a career-high 32.4 points, and was the NBA's second-highest leading scorer behind MVP winner, Joel Embiid. Per Statmuse, he also added 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point line. Despite his best efforts, Doncic and his newly acquired teammate, Kyrie Irving, simply could not get their team over the line, losing seven of their last eight games of the regular season, slipping down the Western Conference standings and falling out of contention to make the play-in tournament.

There were even rumors that it was a deliberate tank job by the Mavericks in the back end of the season after they benched Doncic for the last one and a half games, presumably in order to increase their chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the highly anticipated draft centered around French sensation, Victor Wembanyama. Nonetheless, they ended up with the No. 10 pick after only a 3.0% lottery probability.

The hope is that now Kyrie Irving has committed long-term to the Mavericks, he will be able to help the Slovenian lead the team back up the Western Conference standings and become playoff contenders that on paper, they should be. Regardless, Luka Doncic will still be offered the supermax contract when 2025 rolls around, but should the team show no signs of improvement, then he may face a difficult decision over his future.