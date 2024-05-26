Highlights Dallas Mavericks are favored in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Luka Dončić continued to excel in Game 2 while hitting a game-winner and posting a triple-double.

Top bets to target include the Mavericks to cover the spread, the game to go over 208 points, and Anthony Edwards to score over 25.5 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues as we have moved on to the conference finals. The lone game on the schedule Sunday features the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game 3 Info When Sun. May 26 Where American Airlines Center Time 8:30 PM EST Location Dallas, TX TV TNT

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Dallas is a slight favorite heading into Game 3

The Mavericks are hot right now. After closing out their first two playoff series in six games, they have taken the first two contests of the Western Conference finals. They look virtually unbeatable in a seven-game series currently, especially against a Timberwolves team struggling to hold leads and find offensive production late in games.

In their 109-108 victory in Game 2, Luka Dončić delivered yet another triple-double, finishing with 32 points on 10-for-23 shooting to go along with 13 assists and 10 rebounds. As he has done multiple times in the postseason, Dončić stepped up when his team needed him the most, as demonstrated by this 3-point shot he knocked down with three seconds left to play.

Kyrie Irving added 20 points and six rebounds while connecting on four of his seven 3-point attempts. Daniel Gafford had a solid game at both ends of the court. He contributed 16 points, five rebounds, and five blocked shots. The Mavericks lead 2-0 for the first time in these playoffs and will look to take another step towards advancing to the finals for the first time in 13 years.

On the other side of this conference finals matchup, the Timberwolves do not look like the confident bunch that dethroned the defending champions in the last round. After dropping the series opener, Minnesota appeared to be in control, leading by a 16-point margin in the third quarter of Game 2.

However, the home team failed to seal the deal and now trails 2-0, with the venue shifting to Dallas for the next two games.

Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 21 points, along with seven assists and five rebounds. But he missed 17 of his 22 shot attempts.

Mike Conley added 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 15 points on 4-for-16 shooting from the floor.

The good news is Minnesota has been here before. After taking a 2-0 lead in the previous round, they dropped three straight games before winning Games 6 and 7 to advance to their first conference finals in 20 years. Given that sentiment, the team seems unfazed by its recent setbacks.

"We've been here before. "I don't think anyone in the locker room is panicking." - Anthony Edwards

A couple of trends need to change if Minnesota hopes to win in Game 3. First, Edwards is shooting just 33.3 percent from the field in this series, which is nearly 20 percent less than his overall shooting in the conference semifinal round.

Additionally, Towns shot over 50 percent in the first two rounds but has converted only 10 of his 36 attempts in this series (27.8 percent). It is nearly impossible for a team to have success in a playoff series when both of its star players have been held in check. Simply put, this duo will need to show up in a big way in order for Minnesota to get back into this series.

Now that the stage has been set for this Game 3 showdown, it's time to examine the betting trends for both teams.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

After winning the first two games by a combined total of four points, the Mavericks come into Game 3 as a 2.5-point favorite (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

Minnesota is just 1-4 ATS in its last five matchups against Dallas.

The Mavericks are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

In its last 18 matchups against the Northwest Division teams, Dallas is 13-5 against the spread

The Mavericks have taken the Timberwolves' best shot in both games thus far, and I don't see that trend changing in this game.

Prediction: Dallas Mavericks (-2.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 209 points, but the line has recently moved to 208 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here are a few trends that suggest why going with the “over” is the smart option here.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Timberwolves' last seven outings.

five times in the Timberwolves' last seven outings. In Minnesota's last 16 contests against Western Conference opponents, the OVER total holds an 11-5 record.

total holds an 11-5 record. The OVER total is 8-4 in the Mavericks' last 12 May games.

Prediction: OVER 208 points

Player Prop Bets

Since he has not produced a signature performance in this series, Anthony Edwards is the key player to watch for the road team. He currently has -135 odds of scoring more than 25.5 points and +114 odds of finishing with less than 25.5 points.

Do Edwards’ numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Edwards is averaging 26.2 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In six games against the Mavericks this season, he has averaged 23.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, Edwards is averaging 27.5 points per outing.

points per outing. Edwards has played against Western Conference teams 63 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 25.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In 22 matchups against Southwest Division opponents, the Timberwolves guard is averaging 24.8 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Edwards has averaged 27.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Edwards scored 19 and 21 points, respectively, in Game 1 and 2. With that in mind, he is due for a breakout game in this series. Unfortunately, it will not improve his team's chances of coming out on top all that much.

Prediction: Anthony Edwards OVER 25.5 points

Following his 32-point performance in Game 2, Luka Dončić is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 30.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 30.5 points (via DraftKings).

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Dončić is averaging 32.9 points per contest across 84 regular season and playoff games.

points per contest across 84 regular season and playoff games. In four games against Minnesota this season, he has averaged 34.5 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, his scoring has dipped to 28.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Dončić has played against Western Conference teams 56 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 31.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In 22 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Mavericks guard is averaging 31.7 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Dončić has averaged 27.6 points, 9.6 assists, and 9.3 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Luka Dončić OVER 30.5 points

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Final Picks

The Spread: Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) Bleacher Nation

Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 208 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 208 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Anthony Edwards OVER 25.5 points

Anthony Edwards OVER 25.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Luka Dončić OVER 30.5 points