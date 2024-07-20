Highlights The Dallas Mavericks acquired Quentin Grimes for Tim Hardaway Jr, a great deal for the team.

Naji Marshall signing impacts Mavericks' defense but provides solid shooting at $9M.

Completing 6-team sign and trade for Klay Thompson could elevate Mavs offensively.

The Dallas Mavericks finished last season with an incredible playoff run that saw the team making it all the way to the NBA Finals. The run ended coming up short, as they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games. However the run signified how good both Luka Dončić and this Dallas team are.

Even with the successful season, many have questioned whether Dallas is good enough to make it back to the NBA Finals next year, let alone be good enough to beat Boston. The Mavericks needed to do some re-tooling if they wanted to improve going into next season and that is exactly what they did.

With a two trades and a free agent signing now complete, the Mavericks are poised to make another run to the NBA Finals.

Mavericks Trade for Quentin Grimes - A

Why this trade was an absolute steal for the Mavericks

Quentin Grimes had a rough season last year in which he played for both the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons . Grimes was dealt halfway through the season to a rebuilding Pistons team that was looking to expand the potential of this third year player. Grimes dealt with a knee injury for most of his time, not only with Detroit, but he has been battling through injuries for most of his career, which led to the Pistons moving on from the young guard.

Dallas had decided to take a flier on Grimes, who certainly has a lot of upside, and they were able to get rid of Tim Hardaway Jr. 's contract in the process. In doing so, the extra cap space that the Mavericks were able to obtain was then used to acquire other free agents in the future.

Full Trade Details Mavericks Receive Quentin Grimes Pistons Receive Tim Hardaway Jr. 2025 SRP (Via Toronto) 2028 SRP (Via Miami) 2028 Least Favorable SRP (via Charlotte or LAC)

Many thought the Mavericks were going to be unable to move Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract, seeing as though he was virtually unplayable during their playoff run. Hardaway will be making $16 million next season, and the Pistons were one of the few teams in the league who had enough salary to take on the contract. The fact that Dallas was not only able to offload Hardaway's contract for only three second round picks, but also able to acquire a young player in Grimes with a decent amount of upside, is pretty shocking.

It can certainly be argued that Grimes is the best player in this trade when healthy, and he has the potential to be a big part of the Mavericks' playoff run next year. The Mavericks getting Grimes and offloading salary to afford more free agents at that price is an amazing deal, especially considering the fact that second round picks have lost a lot of value in the last few years.

Mavericks Sign Naji Marshall to a Three-Year Contract - B

Marshall was a solid get, but it caused them to lose another free agent in the process

After the Quentin Grimes trade, the Mavericks pivoted to the free agent market where they signed Naji Marshall to a three-year, $27 million contract. At $9 million annually, Marshall will provide the Mavericks with solid three-point shooting and impressive perimeter defense.

Naji Marshall 2023–24 Stats Category Stats PPG 7.1 RPG 3.6 APG 1.9 FG% .463 3PT% .387

Marshall is a solid player and the Mavericks signed him to a relatively good deal, however, this signing meant the Mavericks could no longer retain Derrick Jones Jr. Jones Jr. was vital in helping the Mavericks go as far as they did in the playoffs last year. Jones Jr. He was one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA and would constantly have the task of guarding the opposing teams best player.

While Marshall is a good perimeter defender, his skill sets don't quite match up with Jones Jr.'s. Losing Jones Jr. will be a tough blow to Dallas and their defense will definitely take a hit.

Marshall is still a solid get for the Mavericks, and will help improve their three-point shooting. Overall, this deal on its own is great, but losing Jones Jr. in the process leaves the signing with a little more of a sour taste in most people's mouths.

Mavericks Complete Sign and Trade For Klay Thompson - B+

Thompson will make the Mavericks elite on the offensive end of the floor

After the acquisitions of both Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall, the Mavericks made one more move during their free agency period. They agreed to sign Klay Thompson , via sign and trade, to a three-year, $50 million deal. The deal, which included the Mavericks trading away Josh Green , was the largest deal in NBA history in terms of the number of teams involved in a trade.

Thompson had an underwhelming season last year in which it was clear he lost quite a bit of his confidence. There were even periods last year when Thompson came off the bench due to his poor play. He ended up finishing the season in horrendous fashion, scoring zero points in his final Play-In game, including 0/10 from the field and 0/6 from three.

Even with the disappointing season, Thompson was still one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Thompson finished the season 4th in three pointers made, shooting at a clip of 38.7 percent. If Thompson can keep up his percentages with his volume of threes taken, this Mavericks team will be dangerous offensively. They already have two of the better offensive players in the league in Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving , and now with the addition of Thompson, opponents will have a more difficult time doubling the two star guards.

The one major concern now for Dallas is how this signing impacts them defensively. Thompson used to be one of the better defensive players in the league, but due to multiple major injuries within the last few years, he has regressed a lot on that side of the court. Subbing in Thompson in place of Jones Jr. could make the Mavericks one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Regardless, Thompson is still a major improvement over Jones Jr., but how the Mavericks are impacted defensively is certainly something to keep an eye on.