Highlights Daniel Gafford's performance in Game 2 was crucial for the Dallas Mavericks to succeed.

Gafford's statistics illustrate his value as a role player, especially defensively.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving need Gafford's involvement for the Mavericks' offensive success.

Daniel Gafford excelled during the regular season this year as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. He was a great addition to their team when they traded for him back in February.

The trade paired Gafford, a rim-running big man, with Luka Dončić. A rim-running big man is the exact archetype that excels with Dončić's style of play. It has been the missing piece in many of Dončić's prior squads that prevented him from getting over the hump in the playoffs.

This post-season, the Mavericks are facing the Los Angeles Clippers for the third time in the first round in the last five seasons.

All the star players are the same, except for Kyrie Irving, for the Mavericks instead of Jalen Brunson.

This time around, the difference will come down to the role players for each team. The Clippers' role players played significantly better in game one, leading to an easy victory for them.

Game two must be different for the Mavericks if they want to steal a road game, and Gafford must be one of those role players to step up.

Gafford Must Stay Out of Foul Trouble

Mavericks fell apart on both ends of the floor with and without Gafford in Game 1

Gafford has been great at playing within his role since arriving in Dallas but struggled early in game one against the Clippers, which led to disaster for the Mavericks.

When asked about his struggles in the game one loss, he had this to say via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News:

"In all honesty, there were guys that came out that were ready to play and guys like me that was out there on the floor just running back and forth. I felt like I couldn't commit to anything, give anything to the team at the time."

Gafford needs to come into game two more prepared. He had only played in five playoff games prior to this year, so being flustered can be expected, but he wasn't a contributor at all.

He picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter, limiting his time in the first half.

After he picked up those two quick fouls, the Mavericks were forced to put in Dereck Lively II, who was their first-round pick this past NBA Draft.

Although Lively was really solid during the regular season, the playoffs are typically when rookies start to struggle, and that's exactly what happened in game one.

In Lively's nearly 16 minutes in the first half, he was a minus-24, which was the worst on the team.

Although Gafford only played for just over six minutes in the first half, he was only a minus-one in those minutes. That was by far the best plus-minus of any Maverick in a half where they were outscored by 26 points.

Gafford and Lively play very similar styles of basketball, but Gafford's game is much more refined and sharpened, which is needed for playoff basketball. That's what they need out of him if they are going to have a chance of winning the series.

Daniel Gafford vs Dereck Lively II - Advanced stats Category Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II TS% 76.9% 72.8% TRB% 17.6% 16.0% BLK% 7.9% 5.2% TOV% 11.7% 13.1% DPM 3.4 0.8

Gafford is slightly more valuable in almost every statistical category that matters within their respective role, especially in a playoff environment.

Despite both playing similar styles of basketball, neither could get a stop on Ivica Zubac, who scored a playoff career-high 20 points and was plus-15 for the game.

Gafford must come prepared to defend better and not allow easy baskets to Zubac. If passes get through for easy baskets, Gafford must hold off on forcing fouls, which is what got the Mavericks into their sticky situation in game one.

Gafford's defensive upside is there, he just needs to play with the physicality and force that he did in the regular season.

In the 12 games he had multiple blocks with the Mavericks this season, they went 11-1.

Dončić and Irving must get Gafford Involved

Gafford is at his best when plays are run with him involved

The Mavericks had a staggering record of 21-7 in games when Gafford played in the regular season, which is a .750 winning percentage. That would've been the best of any team in the Western Conference if done over an 82-game span.

Mavericks' record based on Gafford's points # of Points Mavericks Record Winning Percentage 10+ 15-3 83.3% 5-8 5-2 71.4% 0-5 1-3 25%

The Mavericks felt completely out of sync with one another in the first game. Early missed shots and a disorganized offense led to them getting behind early and having to play catch-up the entire second half.

Their chemistry did not feel like it did at the end of the regular season.

Before the playoffs started, when asked about the Mavericks' chemistry when he arrived in Dallas, Gafford had this to say via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban:

"The chemistry when I got here was already through the roof... Everybody was playing for each other... When I first got here, it was like I already played here."

The Mavericks were clearly missing that chemistry in game one, almost as if they were flustered. Heading into game two, they must rekindle that chemistry and get the offense flowing.

No team is going to win a playoff game by only shooting 22 percent from the field in an entire half, and it starts with the Mavericks' two superstars getting others involved.

Dončić and Irving combined for 5/19 from the field and 1/10 from three in the first half of game one. When they are struggling, getting others involved and swinging the rock can help ignite their offense.

Gafford is one of those options that can provide a spark with easy around-the-rim finishes and get their offense rolling. After only shooting 1/4 in game one, the Mavericks are now 1-3 in the four games Gafford has played with them where he has shot less than 50 percent from the field.

His scoring more isn't an end-all solution, but when they are struggling to score, a high-percentage shot by Gafford, who finished with one of the highest field goal percentages in the NBA, could help them get out of slumps.

Calling plays that are easy lobs for Dončić or Irving to throw up to Gafford are easy buckets that can do exactly that, and could have helped them out of their game one rut.

Game two is tonight, where the Mavericks will look to get off to a faster start and come out more prepared against a squad that will potentially be without their best player for the second straight game.