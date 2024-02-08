Highlights The Dallas Mavericks are favored to win with a -3 point spread against the short-handed New York Knicks.

Luka Doncic is expected to have a strong performance, averaging 37.2 points per game in 2024.

A parlay bet with the Mavericks winning, Doncic making over 3.5 3-pointers, and Kyrie Irving scoring over 25 points is recommended.

The Dallas Mavericks will look to go 3-0 on their East Coast road trip as they take on the scorching New York Knicks on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. New York has been one of the hotter teams in the league since the flip of the calendar. They have only lost three times in 2024. One of them came against the Mavericks on Jan. 11.

Despite playing without Luka Doncic in that game, the Mavericks managed to deal the Knicks their first loss since trading for OG Anunoby thanks to an epic 44-point and 10-assist night from Kyrie Irving. Tim Hardaway Jr. also filled in for Doncic's absence with 32 points.

The Knicks did get huge nights from Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, who scored 32 points and 30 points, respectively. However, it wasn't enough to overcome the three-point barrage from the Mavericks, who went 17-31 from downtown.

Dallas will enter this game coming off two straight wins, the most recent being a 119-107 victory over New York's crosstown rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Knicks got back on the win column with a 123-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies after their 9-game losing streak ended during the weekend at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Injury report and how to watch

Knicks continue to struggle to stay healthy

Mavericks

Dante Exum (OUT - Right knee bursitis)

Derek Lively II (OUT - Nasal fracture)

Maxi Kleber (QUESTIONABLE - Right small toe dislocation)

Luka Doncic (PROBABLE - Broken nose)

Kyrie Irving (PROBABLE - Right thumb sprain)

Knicks

OG Anunoby (OUT - Right elbow bone spur irritation)

Julius Randle (OUT - Right shoulder dislocation)

Mitchell Robinson (OUT - Left ankle surgery)

Quentin Grimes (OUT - Right knee sprain)

Jalen Brunson (QUESTIONABLE - Right ankle sprain)

Jericho Sims (QUESTIONABLE - Illness)

How to watch

7:30 PM EST, TNT

Betting Lines

Courtesy of FanDuel

Point Spread: Mavericks -3 (-106) / Knicks +3 (-114)

Money Line: Mavericks (-136) / Knicks (+116)

Mavericks (-136) / Knicks (+116) Over/Under: 231.5

Our Best Picks

Point Spread: Mavericks -3 (-106)

The Mavericks have been steamrolling on this road trip so far, as they've connected on 36-of-86 from the three-point line over their last two games. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been on lockdown on the defensive end since trading for OG Anunoby. They boast the No. 2 defensive rating in the NBA since January 1st, as they hold opponents to just 106.2 points per 100 possessions.

However, as seen above, the Knicks enter this game severely undermanned. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson are already ruled out. There is a possibility they'll be without All-Star guard Jalen Brunson as well. Brunson sprained his right ankle late on Tuesday night and exited the fourth quarter with 5:31 remaining.

Doncic (nose) also entered Tuesday's game against the Nets as questionable but wound up playing 43 minutes and dropping 35 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists. So expect him to suit up as well along with Irving. With the Mavericks having their two stars around, expect the Mavericks to cover the spread and sweep their season series against an extremely short-handed Knicks squad.

Player Points: Luka Doncic OVER 33.5 points (-111) via Bet365

Doncic has been scorching hot in 2024, so take confidence in him going over 33.5 points against the Knicks, even though New York boasts a top-notch defense. But they will be without Anunoby for this one, which should make life easier for Doncic on Friday. The Mavericks superstar has also been averaging 37.2 points since January. He's scored over 30 points in 10 of 12 games and is coming off a 35-point near triple-double on Tuesday night, even while playing with a broken nose.

Parlay: Mavericks to win, Luka Doncic OVER 3.5 3-pointers, Kyrie Irving OVER 25 points (+254) via DraftKings

Let's throw in a parlay in this one with the Mavericks taking the win, Kyrie Irving scoring more than 25 points, and Luka Doncic knocking down at least four three-pointers. Dallas should get the win with the Knicks potentially missing four of their starters. Doncic has made four triples each over his last three games. Meanwhile, Irving is coming off a 36-point explosion and is shooting 61.0 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from three since returning from a six-game absence.