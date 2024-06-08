Highlights The Dallas Mavericks under head coach Jason Kidd have a history of bouncing back in Game 2 after a poor Game 1.

Boston successfully shut down Dallas' key offensive actions, which was key in its Game 1 win.

If the Mavs can keep Game 2 close, this opens the door for Luka Dončić to put pressure on the Celtics.

Seven-game playoff basketball series are always a marathon, with several momentum swings throughout any closely-contested postseason battle. The winner of Game 1 should leave the arena feeling confident, but always knowing that adjustments will be made, and the loser will bring a much better effort in Game 2.

The Boston Celtics' impressive blowout victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the series opener in Beantown is no different, despite how incredible Boston looked. The Celtics showcased their many matchup advantages en route to a wire-to-wire win over Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavericks.

While the clear gap in talent between Boston and Dallas was apparent, creating several strategic mismatches that the Celtics could exploit on their way to a title, the Mavericks are no stranger to being down 1-0. Furthermore, losing a road Game 1 usually isn't a death sentence for the losing team, rather a must-win for the home squad.

If Dallas can adjust to Boston's personnel and scheme, Game 2 should be a tight, competitive affair.

Mavericks Are 1-6 In Game 1s Under Jason Kidd

Dallas has bounced back, is 4-2 in Game 2s with Kidd at the helm

Ever since hiring head coach Jason Kidd before the 2021-22 season, the Mavericks have gone up a level of play and experienced much more playoff success than they had in Dončić's first three years. Much of this credit is attributed to the addition of Irving as well as a better roster. But Kidd deserves props for resonating with the team and completely flipping the identity of the franchise.

What makes Dallas' playoff success more impressive under Kidd is its poor 1-6 record in Game 1s. Despite only winning one of seven series openers, the Mavericks are 5-1 in postseason series since 2022, which speaks to their ability to make key adjustments and bring a better effort throughout the rest of the games.

Game 1 Struggles Under Kidd W-L Point Differential Avg. Margin of Defeat 1-6 -87 15 points

Mavericks Always Bounce Back in Game 2

Game 1 may be a "feel-out" game for Dončić, Kidd, and company

The best playoff performer of the century, LeBron James, refers to the opening contest of any series as a "feel-out game" where he and his team don't reveal any of their best tactics while observing the tendencies of the opponent. This has often led to surprising losses for James' squads, but he ultimately figures out the opposing team and usually wins the series with relative ease.

Especially when playing a legend like James, teams often feel the need to throw their best punch in Game 1 to "steal" an advantage in the series, but this just plays into the hands of The King. He can then dissect every scheme a club uses and game plan for each of those, while the opponent has no idea what James' team is going to come up with in Game 2.

Dallas has one of these generational players on the team in Luka Dončić, who has continually proved that no circumstances are too dire for the Mavericks as long as he suits up. Dallas has been the road team in each of their four playoff series, and triumphed in six games or fewer in all three victories despite dropping the opening game in two of the three.

Dončić also won a series down 2-0 to a 64-win Phoenix Suns team that ended in an iconic 33-point drubbing in Game 7, proving that this 64-win Celtics squad won't scare him a bit, even when trailing 1-0 after a blowout loss.

Boston was surely impressive in Game 1, and looked like they may just have too much talent for Dallas to matchup with, but this was the case in almost every series Dončić has played in after the first game.

Dallas Mavericks — Game 2 Wins Series Game 2 Result Series Result Luka Dončić Stats 2022 vs. Utah Jazz 110-104 W Win 4-2 - 2024 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 96-93 W Win 4-2 32/9/6 2024 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 119-110 W Win 4-2 29/10/7 2024 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 109-108 W Win 4-1 32/13/10

As long as the Mavericks get a better game from Irving, slide their feet better defensively, and role players step up and hit a few more shots, Dončić will be in striking distance to take over Game 2 late. Even if they drop another contest in Boston, no Celtics fan should feel comfortable going to Dallas, even up 2-0.

Dallas Will Make Key Adjustments And Play Better

Game 1 was a poor effort all the way around

One of the main offensive actions Dallas has run all playoffs long is a five-one pick-and-roll with the center setting a screen for Dončić or Irving to create a floater, lob, or kick-out pass to the corner. Once the ballhandler gets downhill off the screen, the opposing big must make a choice between guarding the lob or stopping an easy shot for the guard.

Boston completely eliminated this action because of their defensive versatility and athleticism, which will force Dallas to work in isolation or through more player movement in Game 2. They are easily capable of doing so, but it will require better performances from supplementary players.

Separate from schematic adjustments, Dallas must simply get better play out of everyone not named Luka Dončić. Much was made about him having just one assist, but some of that was simply his teammates missing open shots. To be fair, Boston also did an awesome job limiting dribble penetration even for Dončić, but if good shooters make shots, it is a completely different game.

Missing In Action Player PTS FG (3PT) +/- Kyrie Irving 12 6-19 (0-5) -19 PJ Washington 14 5-11 (0-3) -15 Derrick Jones Jr. 5 2-9 (1-2) -12 Dereck Lively II 2 1-1 (0-0) -15 Total 33 14-40 (1-10) -14

Dončić just needs Game 2 to remain close, where he feels more comfortable than any player in the league. If his teammates can help Dallas compete and keep the score tight, Dončić will frighten the Boston crowd in a way few guys are able to. It is a similar situation to last year's Miami Heat, whose role players kept games in Boston close enough for Jimmy Butler to steal their soul at the end.

The Celtics are much better than last year's team, but so is Dallas, and Dončić is an even better superstar than Butler. Boston is far from out of the woods, even after a dominant Game 1.