Highlights The Dallas Mavericks lead the series 2-1 after overcoming a Game 1 loss, showing resiliency.

P.J. Washington has emerged as a strong third-scoring option for the Mavericks.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing their 1st series trail, and need to improve their 3-point efficiency to tie the series.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues this week, and there is no shortage of interesting storylines. One of the games on tap from today's slate features the Dallas Mavericks hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge heading into this matchup and why.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 4 Info When Mon. May 13 Where American Airlines Center Location Dallas, TX Time 9:30 PM EST TV TNT

Mavericks vs. Thunder – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Dallas is a slight favorite heading into Game 4

The Dallas Mavericks got waxed 117-95 in the series opener against the Thunder. But for those of us who thought they were toast after that first game, we may want to rethink that assessment. Dallas responded with a 119-110 win in Game 3 and followed that up with a 105-101 victory in Game 4, taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

Battling a sprained knee and an injured ankle, Luka Dončić put up 22 points along with 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. His backcourt mate, Kyrie Irving, also scored 22 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the floor. He also had seven assists and five boards.

While Dončić and Irving tend to be the first names that come to mind when discussing the Mavericks, this squad has seen a new face emerge as a viable third-scoring option. The player in question is P.J. Washington. After scoring 29 points in Game 2, Washington scored a team-high 27 points and grabbed six rebounds in Game 3.

In addition to scoring 56 points in the last two games, Washington has shot the long ball really well, converting 12 of his 23 attempts (52.2 percent).

And if Washington puts together another solid effort in Game 4, the Thunder could have their hands full.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are trailing in a series for the first time in these playoffs. In their Game 3 loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced the team's offense with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists on 10-for-23 shooting from the floor.

Jalen Williams added 16 points and eight boards, while Chet Holmgren finished with 13 points and eight rebounds and accounted for four of the team's 10 blocked shots. OKC held a 10-point advantage in the third quarter. But thanks to a 16-0 by the home team, the double-digit deficit was flipped into a six-point advantage, something the head coach spoke about after the game.

"That was probably the missed opportunity of the game for us. We were up by 10 and had a pretty good grip on it and just didn't stack enough quality possessions in that part of the game to either extend the lead or hold the lead." - Mark Daigneault

Another troubling trend for the Thunder is their 3-point efficiency. They lead the playoff field in long-range efficiency (38.4 percent), but they have shot just 33.3 percent in each of the last two outings. So, in addition to slowing down Washington, OKC needs to rediscover its long-range touch to improve its odds of tying the series at 2-2.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal Game 4 matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Following their four-point win in Game 3, the Mavericks are a slight favorite (1.5 points) heading into Game 3 (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Thunder are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games.

OKC is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 matchups against Dallas.

In their last eight road contests, the Thunder are 2-6 against the spread on the road and 2-7 ATS in their last nine May games.

The Mavericks are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests.

Dallas is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 home games.

In their last eight games against Western Conference opponents, the Mavericks are 6-2 against the spread.

The Mavericks are 29-17 ATS when favored to win by 1.5 points or more, while the Thunder have an ATS record of 11-8-1 when they have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more.

Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder (+1.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 215 points, but the line has recently moved to 214 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with “UNDER” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER four times in the OKC's last five games.

four times in the OKC's last five games. The UNDER total has prevailed eight times in the Mavericks' last 12 contests.

total has prevailed eight times in the Mavericks' last 12 contests. The total has gone UNDER six times in Dallas's last seven matchups against Northwest Division opponents.

six times in Dallas's last seven matchups against Northwest Division opponents. Two of the three games of this series have not exceeded the estimated points total for this matchup.

Prediction: UNDER 214 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his 31-10-6 effort in Game 3, Shai Gilgeous Alexander is the player to watch for the road team in Game 4. He currently has -118 odds of scoring more than 30.5 points and -102 odds of finishing with less than 30.5 points (via DraftKings).

Do Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he has averaged 30.0 points per game in 82 appearances.

points per game in 82 appearances. In seven games against the Mavericks this season (including the playoffs), Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 25.9 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 28.9 points per outing.

points per outing. SGA has played against Western Conference teams 56 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 29.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 24 matchups against Southwest Division opponents, OKC's point guard averages 27.3 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Although most of the trends say otherwise, I'm going with the "over" for SGA, as he's averaging 31 points per contest in this series.

Prediction: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 30.5 points

While Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving are usually the focal points for the Mavericks, P.J. Washington has certainly made his presence felt in this series. Following his 27-point effort in Game 3, he will be my key player to watch for the home team. He currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Washington is averaging 13.0 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In six games against the Thunder this season, Washington has averaged 15.2 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 14.6 points per outing.

points per outing. Washington has played against Western Conference teams 40 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 14.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Mavericks forward averages 15.4 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Washington has averaged 14.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch. Washington is averaging 22 points per contest in this series on 54.2 percent shooting from the field and 53.8 from deep. OKC has not had an answer for him thus far, and that trend will continue in Game 4.

Prediction: P.J. Washington OVER 15.5 points

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Final Picks

The Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder (+1.5) Bleacher Nation

Oklahoma City Thunder (+1.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: UNDER 214 points (Pre-Game.com)

UNDER 214 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 30.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 30.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: P.J. Washington OVER 15.5 points