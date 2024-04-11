Highlights The Dallas Mavericks showed support for Luka Dončić by wearing "Pravi MVP" T-shirts.

Dončić leads the league in key stats and is a strong MVP candidate as the Mavericks make a playoff push.

Despite Dončić's stats, Nikola Jokić may be overshadowing him in the MVP race.

As the NBA season winds down, the MVP race is getting ever closer. The top two candidates for that award appear to be the league’s top Central European players: Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić.

In support of Dončić, the entire Dallas Mavericks team donned T-shirts embroidered with the words “Pravi MVP.” The team wore the shirts during practice prior to the Mavs’ 111-92 win over the Miami Heat on the road.

The shirts roughly translate to “He’s the MVP” or “The Real MVP” in English, from Slovenian. The initiative was an effort to rally behind Dončić in support of him winning the MVP, something that is entirely possible despite Jokić being the slight favorite.

MVP Caliber Stats from Dončić

Dončić is putting up MVP-worthy stats this season

Dončić is a clear MVP candidate, leading the league in average points scored per game, at 33.9, and is second in assists, averaging 9.8 per game.

Additionally, he is second in three-pointers made, with 284, third in triple-doubles this season (21), and ninth in steals. If he sustains those numbers, he would be the first player ever to finish with those stats.

He has received MVP support from his teammates, and the 25-year-old future face of the league has a very viable case to win the award for the first time in his career. Already a five-time All-Star, Dončić is one of the best players in the league and has proven that season after season.

Outdueled by Jokić in Denver

Dončić may end up finishing behind Nikola Jokić in the MVP race

Despite Dončić's otherworldly stats this season, as well as his Mavericks being in a prime playoff position, his name has been somewhat overshadowed in the MVP race.

While he ranks currently as one of the top candidates to win the award, Jokić still sits ahead of him. Mavs coach Jason Kidd attributes this to the effortless nature that Dončić is putting up his numbers.

“The game is too simple and too easy. He makes it look too easy, unfortunately. That’s what happens with some of the greats when you talk about [Michael Jordan] and those guys. You take for granted their talent. And to say he's only 25, and he’s playing the game like no one else…We joke around that he might have to do the Larry Bird game and play left-handed. But he might make that look easy, too.” —Jason Kidd

The team admitted that they attempted to wear the shirts during the game, making the message evermore visible. However, they were not allowed.

“We were trying to wear them during the game, but they didn’t let us. But everybody was excited to have his shirt for sure...He’s the real MVP.” —PJ Washington

Wherever Dončić finishes in the MVP race, it will not take away from the fantastic season he and the Mavericks have had. They hope to continue the success deep into the playoffs.