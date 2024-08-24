Key Takeaways The midseason additions of Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington significantly improved the Mavericks' roster, resulting in a postseason run to the finals.

Klay Thompson joins the team as a guaranteed starter, adding offensive firepower but lacking on defense.

Dereck Lively II, Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes, and Naji Marshall highlight the strong bench depth for the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011.

The star duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving had a fantastic regular season, combining to average 59.5 points and 15.0 assists. Prior to the trade deadline, the front office reconfigured the supporting cast around them. Center Daniel Gafford was acquired from the Washington Wizards , and forward P.J. Washington was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets .

Those two smaller deals completely changed the trajectory of the team's season, bolstering them into true title contention. Gafford, in particular, had a big impact. He proved to be the perfect interior presence alongside Doncic and Irving. In only 21.5 minutes per game, he averaged 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.

Without Gafford, the Mavericks posted a 29-24 record. With Gafford, they had an astounding 21-8 record.

This offseason, the Mavericks made a big move, signing five-time All-Star wing Klay Thompson . The veteran had a complicated final season with the Golden State Warriors , in which he was benched. He will look to bounce back in Dallas.

The Mavericks also signed guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Naji Marshall , while wing Quentin Grimes was acquired via trade. Notable departures include forward Derrick Jones Jr. , guard Josh Green , and guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

Let's break down the Mavericks' projected lineups for the 2024-25 season.

Dallas Mavericks - Projected Starters

The Mavericks swap out Derrick Jones Jr. for Klay Thompson

Dallas Mavericks Projected Starting Lineup PG Kyrie Irving SG Luka Doncic SF Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington C Daniel Gafford

There is one major change in the starting lineup, as the Mavericks swap out Derrick Jones Jr. for Klay Thompson.

After Thompson signed with the Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that he would be a "guaranteed starter".

He believed the Dallas Mavericks had the best opportunity for him to win a championship than any team, the Warriors, the Lakers. That's why he chose Dallas. He's gonna be their starting three (small forward) and he's gonna be the guaranteed starter.

Thompson actually logged 61 percent of his minutes at small forward last season, per Basketball Reference. So, this is not too surprising.

The Mavericks will certainly miss Jones' defensive presence. During the playoffs, he took on the toughest assignments, playing elite-level defense against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Paul George , and Jayson Tatum .

He defended SGA for 171 partial possessions, holding him to a 37.5 percent FG% and 25.0 percent 3PT%. Across 170.6 partial possessions, George was held to a 41.7 percent FG% and 20.0 percent 3PT%. Most impressively, Tatum managed to score only six points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3PT) in 89.8 partial possessions.

Thompson will, of course, give the Mavericks more offensive firepower. Last season, he averaged 17.9 points, while shooting 38.7 percent from deep. Playing with Doncic and Irving, he should see plenty of open looks. As a result, his efficiency could rise this season.

Thompson's defense is a legitimate concern, though. In the past, he was an All-Defensive selection. However, his defensive numbers were troubling last season. With Thompson on the court, the Warriors gave up 4.8 points more per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass; that ranked in the 14th percentile in the NBA.

Head coach Jason Kidd would be wise to stagger Thompson and Doncic/Irving in lineups. This would allow Thompson to play more minutes with Marshall or Grimes, who could take on the tougher defensive assignments.

Dallas Mavericks - Projected Bench

Spencer Dinwiddie returns to Dallas

Dallas Mavericks Projected Bench Unit PG Spencer Dinwiddie SG Quentin Grimes SF Naji Marshall PF Maxi Kleber C Dereck Lively II

Dinwiddie returns to the Mavericks after a brief hiatus. From 2022-23, he played 76 total games for the franchise, averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. He also shot a blistering 40.4 percent from three.

In February 2023, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets , as part of the Kyrie Irving-deal. Last season, he suited up in 76 total games for the Nets and the L.A. Lakers , averaging 10.5 points and 4.7 assists on an abysmal 39.2/33.7/80.5 shooting split. He will look to get things back on track this season.

The shooting guard spot should have plenty of competition. Dante Exum is a talented perimeter defender, who is a natural fit with the team's offensive-minded guards. Jaden Hardy is a younger option with sky-high upside. However, I'll give Grimes the nod here.

Grimes is more of a natural two-guard. He thrives playing off-the-ball. He is a career 37.9 percent three-point shooter and a capable perimeter defender.

Finally, Marshall, Maxi Kleber, and Dereck Lively II should have the frontcourt spots locked down.

Dallas Mavericks - Projected Clutch Lineup

Irving and Doncic are an elite crunch-time duo

Close

Dallas Mavericks Projected Closing Lineup PG Kyrie Irving SG Luka Doncic SF Klay Thompson PF PJ Washington C Dereck Lively II

During the playoffs, Kidd relied on Lively in big moments. The young center logged 27.0 total clutch minutes, while Gafford logged only 8.4 total clutch minutes. Look for that pattern to continue this season.

Irving has earned a reputation as one of the most clutch performers in the game. He is well-known for his late-game heroics in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Last postseason, he was second in the league in total clutch points (30), trailing only Jalen Brunson.

During the regular season, Irving scored 83 total clutch points on a ridiculous 60.0/42.1/95.5 shooting split. He was a team-high +75 in clutch minutes, as well.

Doncic was not too far behind, scoring 70 total clutch points on a 45.7/40.9/76.0 shooting split. His 24 clutch assists were also the sixth-most in the NBA.

The Mavericks' superstar duo elevates their game in big moments. Expect both of them to continue to be elite crunch-time players this season.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.