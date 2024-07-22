This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Dallas Mavericks signed Spencer Dinwiddie for depth in the backcourt.

Dinwiddie averaged 10.5 points and 4.7 assists last season.

Dinwiddie enhances the Mavericks' roster as a versatile, experienced guard.

The Dallas Mavericks added some depth to their backcourt, signing 11-year veteran Spencer Dinwiddie to a one-year deal, as reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Dinwiddie, 31, averaged 10.5 points and 4.7 assists last season, which was split between the Brooklyn Nets and L.A. Lakers . He previously played a season and a half for Dallas, mostly as a starter.

This year, expect him to provide some insurance should Luka Dončić , Kyrie Irving , or Klay Thompson get injured. As a pass-first point guard, he can run the floor and play substantial minutes when needed.