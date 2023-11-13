Highlights Dereck Lively II has been a standout performer for the Dallas Mavericks in the early part of the season, exceeding expectations with his defensive abilities and efficient scoring.

The Mavericks' 8-2 start to the season shows that the team is firing on all cylinders, despite concerns about their depth and defensive capabilities after the Kyrie Irving trade.

Lively's impressive rookie season has made him a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year award and could be seen as one of the steals of the draft.

If there is one team to be surprised by this season based on their current performances, it is easy to argue that it is the Dallas Mavericks. While they boast a prolific back-court pairing of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, the rest of the roster has essentially had to be rebuilt in the off-season in order to combat loss of depth, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, due to the acquisition of the aforementioned, Irving at last season’s trade deadline. However, NBA journalist Mark Medina makes the argument that 2023 NBA Draft first-round pick, Dereck Lively II, has been a standout performer, and that the Mavs’ 8-2 winning start to the season shows that the team together are ‘firing on all cylinders’.

Off-season overhaul and under the radar start

Perhaps the most important piece of off-season business for the Mavericks was ensuring that they retained eight-time NBA All-Star, Kyrie Irving, after sacrificing an incredible amount of depth in the form of Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-rounders in order to bring him to Dallas at last season’s trade deadline. Fortunately for Mark Cuban’s team, Uncle Drew was interested in staying put and forming a dynamic back-court partnership with Luka Dončić, and as such, inked a three-year, $126 million deal in free-agency.

Defense was a particular area of concern for this Mavericks roster, and in order to bolster their options, they lured versatile defender, Grant Williams, away from the Boston Celtics and signed him to a four-year, $53 million contract via a sign-and-trade deal. Furthermore, they also ensured they retained their starting center, Dwight Powell, by opting to re-sign him to a three-year, $12 million extension. While shooting wasn’t a key priority on the Mavericks’ off-season shopping list, they decided to reunite with Seth Curry, signing the 32-year-old to a two-year, $8 million deal with the team and will now join them in what is his third stint with the franchise, and his second tenure playing alongside Irving.

However, it was a first-round NBA Draft pick that has attracted all the headlines in this early phase of the regular season. One-and-done after a season with the Duke Blue Devils, seven-foot-one big, Dereck Lively II was selected with the 12th overall pick, and has made a bold statement early on in his rookie season through his outstanding performances. He is just one of many reasons why the Dallas Mavericks currently sit second in the Western Conference, tied with the reigning champions, Denver Nuggets, with an 8-2 record, something which has arguably gone under the radar to start this season.

Medina is ‘pleasantly surprised’ by Mavs’ hot start to the season

Medina believes that Dereck Lively II’s potential to be a great defensive-minded NBA center shone through during his time at Duke University, and highlighted how it was integral for Dallas to bring in defensive help after giving up so much of their squad’s depth when trading for Irving at last season’s trade deadline. He also speaks of how impressed he is by the team’s start to the season, with his pre-season expectations of Dončić and Irving running the show with little else to offer in the rotation not living up to the current reality.

“I think it's surprising to how big their start has been, but it's not surprising the Mavericks as far as his potential. They drafted him 12th overall for a reason; they knew that they needed a lot more defensive help after clearly seeing, following the Kyrie Irving acquisition, that they really sacrificed their defensive depth. So I have been pleasantly surprised that they've been at the top of the West, I thought, what would happen is that you were going to see Luka Dončić push MVP numbers, Kyrie Irving be Kyrie Irving, that chemistry would continue to solidify itself with more on-court time. But I thought that it would just be ‘you know what, there is more depth, but it's not enough with the Western Conference is such a huge gauntlet’, but they've been really thriving on both ends of the floor. And I think it's telling that their lone loss [to start] was just the Denver Nuggets, they're the defending champs, there's no shame in losing to them outside of that game, which was already competitive. The Mavericks have been firing on all cylinders.”

Dallas’ efficient scorer and defensive anchor

Undoubtedly, the Mavericks would not be in the position that they have found themselves in at the top of the Western Conference standings had they not drafted Dereck Lively II with their first-round pick.

Dereck Lively II - Duke Blue Devils college statistics Minutes Played 20.6 Points 5.2 Assists 1.1 Rebounds 5.4 Steals 0.5 Blocks 2.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

The former Blue Devil has been a standout for the Mavs so far this season, and through the first 10 games of his young NBA career, he has posted 8.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, fourth-best among this season’s rookies, and 1.1 blocks per game. Perhaps what is most astonishing is the seven-footer’s scoring efficiency, where he is currently shooting 71.4 percent from the field, leading all rookies, and has a true shooting percentage of 69.9 percent. Furthermore, he boasts an efficiency number of 133, which is fifth-most among this year’s rookie class. While he shows a lot of offensive upsides, he has also excelled on the defensive end of the ball, and boasting a seven-foot-seven wing-span, he possesses the physical attributes to be a leading defensive anchor for the team for many years to come.

In his debut game against the San Antonio Spurs, the 19-year-old had to go up against No. 1 overall pick in his draft class, Victor Wembanyama, and arguably outplayed him, tallying a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, as well as shooting seven-for-eight from the field for 87.5 percent in just 31 minutes of play. Not only was his performance exceptional, it was historic as he became only the second ever player in NBA history to finish with 15-plus points and 10-plus rebounds while shooting over 85 percent in an NBA debut, and he did so coming off the bench.

Read more: Ranking the 10 best under-25 players in the NBA

As a whole, albeit a small sample size, the Dallas Mavericks look every bit like being a genuine contender to come out of the West, providing their core stay healthy. However, with the rookie performances of Dereck Lively II, there is reason to suggest that when this season is all said and done, he could perhaps be one of the steals of the draft, and he is certainly making a case for being high up in contention for this year’s Rookie of the Year award.