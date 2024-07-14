Highlights The Dallas Mavericks' deep center rotation makes Dwight Powell, a rim-running shot-blocker, an expendable player for the team.

Jaden Hardy, with flashes of two-way impact, remains a valuable trade piece if the Mavericks end up veteran-hunting.

Maxi Kleber's versatility as a stretch big makes him an intriguing asset for teams seeking size and shooting, despite recent performance struggles.

The Dallas Mavericks have had themselves one hell of a summer. First, they made an unexpected run to the NBA Finals behind the heroics of Luka Dončić , Kyrie Irving , and a supporting cast that stepped up big time in their march through the Western Conference.

They ultimately fell short to the Boston Celtics , but the Mavericks clearly proved to be ahead of schedule after their midseason additions of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford . They followed up their impressive postseason run by shoring up their depth around their superstar backcourt.

Void of any notable draft capital, Dallas had to bank on a good free agency period if they were to significantly improve the roster around their Finals core. They did just that by adding Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall while only losing Derrick Jones Jr. and Josh Green . The Mavs also traded Tim Hardaway Jr. for Quentin Grimes .

Only time will tell if Dallas actually got better, but, on paper, this roster seems like an upgrade over the group that just made the Finals. If they get off to a slow start, though, the Mavericks also have more trade flexibility than they did before. Here are the three players most likely to be traded on the Dallas Mavericks:

3 Dwight Powell

2023-24 stats: 3.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.3 APG, 67.9% FG, 13.3 MPG, 63 GP

Rim-running shot-blockers and centers in the exact mold of Dwight Powell , used to be available in excess in the NBA. Nowadays, though, a viable paint protector and vertical threat is a rare commodity. For example, the New Orleans Pelicans currently don’t have a true center employed outside of Baylor rookie Yves Missi.

The Mavericks just happen to be one of the few teams with a robust center rotation. Between recent acquisition Daniel Gafford and rookie sensation Dereck Lively II , Dallas has two solid options to man the middle for all 48 minutes. Both of those centers can shut down the paint on defense and finish dump-offs and lobs from Dončić and Irving.

Dwight Powell Stats - Last 3 Seasons Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 8.7 6.7 3.3 RPG 4.9 4.1 3.4 APG 1.2 0.9 1.3 BPG 0.5 0.3 0.3 FG% 67.1% 73.2% 67.9% FT% 78.3% 66.7% 70.8%

That makes Powell, Dallas’s resident veteran, expendable. He has notably declined as he has gotten older after having to deal with several injuries, but he is a big body who knows how to use his size to positively impact the game on both ends of the court.

With only two years and $8 million remaining on his current contract, he is also a bargain in this new league economy. Any team looking to bolster their center rotation should be giving the Mavericks a call ahead of next season’s trade deadline.

2 Jaden Hardy

2023-24 stats: 7.3 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 1.5 APG, 40.7% FG, 36.2% 3FG, 77.6% FT

Now that Josh Green will be suiting up for the Charlotte Hornets , the Mavericks are a little short on young and promising talent. In the draft, they didn’t have a single first-round pick, coming away with only French prospect Melvin Ajinca with the 51st selection.

Jaden Hardy Stats - Last 2 Seasons Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 8.8 7.3 RPG 1.9 1.8 APG 1.4 1.5 TOV 1.0 0.8 FG% 43.8% 40.7% 3FG% 40.4% 36.2%

After just making the Finals, Dallas’s title window is open now and will remain that way so long as Luka Dončić is in his prime and leading the charge for the Mavs. As such, they have little need for prospects or projects. On the other hand, young players with potential are ideal trade pieces for dealing with rebuilding teams.

Should the Mavs have their targets set on a veteran player currently on a basement-dweller, like Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards , Jaden Hardy will have to be the centerpiece of the Mavericks’ package. Hardy has shown flashes of two-way impact in his short career so far, but, by way of necessity and team needs, he has to be considered one of Dallas’s top trade candidates.

1 Maxi Kleber

2023-24 stats: 4.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.6 APG, 43.2% FG, 34.8% 3FG, 20.3 MPG, 43 GP

Like Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber heads the Mavericks list of trade candidates due to his desirability to other teams. Unlike Powell, Kleber has shown more signs of life recently, even if he did have a disastrous playoffs. In theory, he’s a true big man who can space the floor, protect the rim, and guard a bit on the perimeter.

Maxi Kleber Stats - Last 3 Seasons Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 7.0 5.9 4.4 RPG 5.9 3.6 3.3 APG 1.2 1.4 1.6 BPG 1.0 0.8 0.7 FG% 39.8% 45.6% 43.2% 3FG% 32.5% 34.8% 34.8%

When he is at his best, Kleber is an extremely valuable and versatile asset. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been at his best in quite a while. But, 6-foot-10 stretch bigs don’t grow on trees and can significantly improve a team’s malleability on both ends of the court. That intriguing potential could convince a contending hopeful in need of a little more size to trade for Kleber.

With two years and $22 million left on his deal, Kleber has an extremely tradeable contract that could either be combined with other players to swing a large deal or be sent out alone in a role player swap. If Dallas sees any holes in their roster next season, expect to see Kleber shipped off to try and address that need.