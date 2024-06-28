This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After a disappointing playoff run that saw him miss eight games and only average 12.7 minutes, the Dallas Mavericks have decided to part ways with Tim Hardaway Jr. He was a Maverick for five and a half seasons and helped bridge the gap between the Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic eras.

In his Mavericks' career, he shot 37.3 perfect from deep, but in the last postseason that saw Dallas ultimately fall short to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, he averaged 35.1 percent and his poor defense made him virtually unplayable.

As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavericks sent Hardaway to the Detroit Pistons along with three second-round picks for Quentin Grimes .

Grimes, 23, offers solid shooting (37.1 percent for his career) and should provide an upgrade on defense. Dallas has been linked to Klay Thompson in free agency, and if a deal is made, expect Grimes to see a limited role off the bench.