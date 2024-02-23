Highlights Mavericks extend win streak to 7 games, overtake Suns in standings after win.

Defense wins game for Dallas, forcing 16 turnovers and scoring 29 points off them.

Dončić and Booker lead the way in intense rivalry game, with Luka coming out on top.

Add another point to Luka Dončić’s tally on the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns’ rivalry scoreboard. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Mavericks managed to extend their winning streak to seven games and remain undefeated since the trade deadline, as they downed the Suns, 123-113.

Not only did Dallas just stump Phoenix on the court, but this victory officially tied the Mavericks with the Suns in the standings, with the victors taking the edge due to their head-to-head advantage. After their latest matchup, Dallas has overtaken Phoenix for the sixth seed, officially moving into a guaranteed playoff spot while sending the Suns into the Play-In Tournament bracket.

There’s still plenty of basketball to be played in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, but this game could wind up having major implications on the postseason picture. The Mavericks certainly came with an intensity that suggested this matchup was an important one for them.

Dallas poured in 123 points, but their defense ultimately won them the game. The Mavericks have been especially stingy on that end of the court since trading for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, and their defensive intensity was apparent against the Suns. Flying all over the court, they forced 16 turnovers from Phoenix—including five from Kevin Durant—and converted them into 29 points.

These two teams have one of the most heated rivalries in the league, but the schism is mostly between Dončić and Devin Booker. The two superstars proved that with their play, combining for 76 points, with Dončić coming out on top in the game and the box score with 41.

What's next for the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns?

Both teams are slated to take on more playoff-caliber opponents next

Dallas’s newest additions continued their impressive play, with both players finishing a +11 for the game. Gafford dropped four points, five boards, and a swat while Washington chipped in 12 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.

The Mavericks' win streak and piping-hot play may coincide with their trade deadline acquisitions, but the most important factor for their recent stretch has been the combined health and dominant play from their superstar duo.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.0 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in their seven-game win streak, while Dončić has put up 31.3 points, 9.4 assists, and 10.1 rebounds. Both All-NBA guards have been impressive when healthy this season, but, now that they’re both available at the same time, they’ve exalted Dallas to true contender status.

Dallas will get another chance to prove their mettle, after two days' rest, when they take on the new-look Indiana Pacers. This will be the Mavericks' first match-up against them since they added Pascal Siakam. Both of these squads are hoping to be dark-horse contenders by season's end, so Sunday's clash could be a telling game.

As for the Phoenix Suns, this loss can mostly be attributed to post-All-Star Weekend rust. Outside of Booker and Eric Gordon, the rest of the team looked like they were still mentally on vacation. Durant was held to just 23 points on under 41 percent shooting on top of his five giveaways. Phoenix will be hoping that he'll bounce back next game, especially if Bradley Beal has to miss more time.

Kevin Durant – Stats in Last 5 Games Stat Average Points 26.2 Rebounds 8.2 Assists 5.0 Turnovers 4.4 FG% 52.0 3PT% 30.0

There's good news and bad news for the Suns. On the one hand, they won't have any time to recover, as they're headed south to take on the Houston Rockets on a mini back-to-back Texas road trip. On the bright side, though, they'll have a chance to get the taste of defeat out of their mouths quickly if they bring their A-game to H-Town.

The Dallas Mavericks easily cleared their -1.5-point spread, as they ultimately won by 10 in a game that ended closer than it actually was down the stretch. En route to leading his team to victory, Dončić dropped a game-high 41 points, racing past his 31.5-point over/under set by FanDuel. He'll probably see a much higher line against the offensively-geared Indiana Pacers next game.

GMS Preview Picks Picks Hit? Dallas Mavericks -1.5 Yes Luka Dončić over 31.5 points Yes Under 245 points + P.J. Washington 1+ blocks + Kevin Durant over 26.5 points No

The same-game parlay that was offered in the preview fell just short. The Suns' offense faltered in the fourth quarter. They failed to keep pace with the Mavericks, as the game finished well under 245 combined points, as predicted. P.J. Washington held up his end of the bargain, finishing with two blocks when he only needed one.

Unfortunately, Durant's shortcomings became this parlay's shortcomings, as he finished with under 26.5 points, leaving the parlay dead in the water with only two of three legs hit.