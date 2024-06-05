Highlights The Dallas Mavericks face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals with key players PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. as x-factors.

Washington and Jones bring elite defense and timely shot-making, which has been crucial to the Mavericks' success.

The duo must defend well against Boston's elite wings and excel from long distance against the playoffs' best corner three-point shooting defense.

After grinding through two months of hard-nosed playoff basketball, only two remain in the hunt for the 2024 NBA Championship. The Boston Celtics punched their ticket to their second NBA Finals appearance in three seasons by sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks booked their first Finals appearance since winning the 2011 NBA title after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Undoubtedly, the majority of the spotlight throughout the NBA Finals will go to each team's main protagonists — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the Celtics, and Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving for the Mavericks.

The Celtics have been at the top of the food chain throughout the entire year. With Tatum and Brown leading the way, Boston employs perhaps the most complete and cohesive unit in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Mavs' advantage over the Celtics is that they have the best player in the series in Doncic and they have an absolute dynamo on offense in Irving to pair alongside the MVP finalist.

But while the superstar guard tandem has spearheaded this run, the Mavericks are in the NBA Finals because of the terrific play of their role players. PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Daniel Gafford, and rookie Dereck Lively II, to name a few, have all starred in their roles and have had their imprints scattered throughout the postseason.

But the job is not done. With the mighty Celtics standing in their way of the Larry O'Brien trophy, the Mavericks will need these support players to be at their best if they want to win their second NBA championship in franchise history.

Mavericks X-Factors: PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr.

It's tough to choose just one of PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. as the x-factor for the Mavericks in the Finals versus the Celtics, simply because both are incredibly crucial for Dallas to win the title.

Washington and Jones are just among the stellar additions this past season that have transformed the Mavericks into the defensive juggernaut that they've become. Dallas was able to get Jones on the veteran's minimum during free agency and the high-flying wing has more than exceeded his pay grade. As for Washington, the Mavericks were able to acquire him from the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline.

Both forwards have been stellar on both sides of the floor throughout the playoffs for the Mavs. Dončić, in particular, has called them the team's "dogs" for bringing it every night, especially on the defensive end.

What Washington and Jones Bring to the Mavericks

Elite defending and timely shot-making

Washington and Jones Jr. have provided the grit and toughness that were missing from this Mavericks team over the last couple of seasons. They have typically taken the toughest defensive wing assignments through each round of the playoffs. That should be no different in the NBA Finals.

Likewise, they have also been efficient offensive options for the Mavs. Dončić and Irving command a ton of attention on the floor, which gives guys like Washington and Jones the opportunity to make open shots. So far, the two have been able to cash in on those looks at a decent rate throughout the postseason.

Dallas Mavericks X-Factors Stats — 2024 NBA Playoffs Category PJ Washington Derrick Jones Jr. PPG 13.6 9.8 FG% 43.2% 49.2% 3P% 36.3% 39.6%

Likewise, they have proven to be timely shot-makers throughout this playoff run. Both were instrumental, especially in their second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, in making big shots when the Mavs needed them most.

Washington has made several crucial three-pointers late in games throughout the postseason, while Jones has repeatedly made timely hits as well. The Mavs will need more of those in the Finals, especially against a juggernaut like Boston.

How They Can Impact Finals vs. Celtics

Corner three-point shooting will be key

Obviously, Washington and Jones will be crucial on both ends of the floor against the Celtics. As mentioned, they usually defend the opposing team's top wings and Boston has perhaps the best two-way wing combo in the league.

With that said, they are expected to get the enviable duty of trying to slow down Tatum and Brown. Washington and Jones have the length and size to matchup with Boston's big wings. Defending them will be no stroll in the park, but Dallas' defensive dogs should be up for the task, as they have been all postseason long.

Likewise, they will need to cash in on their open three-pointers. Washington and Jones have been marksmen from beyond the arc, especially from the corners. The two have been the best corner three-point shooters for the Mavericks throughout the playoffs. Washington has made the most corner threes, while Jones has been the most efficient among their top rotation players.

Coincidentally, the Celtics are the best at defending the corner three in the postseason. As a team, they allow the fewest makes and second-least attempts, while also holding opponents to just 25.0 percent from that area of the floor.

Mavericks-Celtics — Corner Three-Point Shooting (Playoffs) Category PJ Washington Derrick Jones Jr. Boston Celtics Defense Total Per Game Total Per Game Total Per Game FGM (Avg.) 28 1.6 17 1.0 20 1.5 FGA (Avg.) 68 4.0 37 2.2 85 6.0 FG% 41.2% 45.9% 25.0%

Washington and Jones alone combine a little more per game than Boston allows. Washington, in particular, has made more than the Celtics have given throughout the postseason.

It will be interesting how this particular facet of the game plays out, as the Mavericks will need Washington and Jones to be effective from beyond the arc to win the NBA Finals.