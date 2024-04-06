Highlights Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson aims to attract another NFL franchise, envisioning Dallas hosting a second team similar to New York or Los Angeles.

The Kansas City Chiefs' lease runs until 2031, and taxpayers rejected a sales tax plan for stadium renovations.

City officials propose public funding for sports venues, but studies suggest it does not yield economic benefits.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson knows a gap when he sees one, volunteering to host the Kansas City Chiefs should they consider a move. As the two-term Mayor told the Dallas Morning News:

Dallas was named the top sports city in the United States because we play to win. ... Our market is big enough, growing enough, and loves football more than enough to support a second NFL team, especially a franchise with deep roots here.

Johnson seized upon his opportunity after a majority of Kansas City voters (58%) went against a proposed sales tax plan that would help pay for renovations to Arrowhead. Taxpayers voted against it despite Chiefs' CEO Clark Hunt rattling his saber about a potential move. Here’s everything you need to know about a potential Chiefs relocation.

Eric Johnson Pushes for Two NFL Teams in Dallas

Could Dallas become like New York or Los Angeles with multiple NFL franchises?

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Apparently, this is Mayor Johnson’s favorite play; he also tried to lure the San Diego Chargers or Jacksonville Jaguars to Texas in 2022. This time, he’s got the added hook of the Chiefs beginning life as the Dallas Texans of the AFL in 1960, before Lamar Hunt moved them to K.C. and rechristened them.

Unfortunately for Johnson, Jerry Jones would shoot this down faster than a clay pigeon with an M-60. As the Dallas Cowboys' owner said back in 2022:

You can be rest assured that you would not have the NFL supporting another team because of the kind of value that the game and the NFL receives of having [the] Dallas Cowboys as one of its marquee teams and again, logic tells you [the NFL] wouldn’t want to water that down.

Of course, as with most politicians, Johnson’s nothing if not persistent. In response to a presumed Jones’ denial, Johnson tweeted:

So far the main reason I hear for why this can’t happen is because of Jerry Jones. Well, first, let’s not put words in Mr. Jones’s mouth. Second, I work for the residents of Dallas, not Jerry Jones. Third, other NFL team owners also do not work for Jerry Jones, but themselves.

Johnson can politicize all he wants, but Jones has more than enough sway to squash this. Furthermore, the Hunt family wouldn’t want to share a city with the Cowboys and would more likely set their sights on the other cities of Kansas rather than Texas. That’s if a move is actually in the works…

Would the Chiefs Really Leave Kansas City?

The lease isn’t close to being over, giving ample time for creative solutions

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

First off, the Chiefs' lease with the Truman Sports Complex runs until January 31, 2031. So there’s no reason for Kansas City fans to get their torches out just yet. However, Hunt has made his position clear:

We would not be willing to sign a lease for another 25 years without the financing to properly renovate and reimagine the stadium. The financing puzzle is very important to us to make sure we have enough funds to do everything we've outlined.

That translates to: “We know we make billions off this team’s relationship with Kansas City, but we aren’t paying for this renovation by ourselves.” The proposed renovations were part of a larger project that would include a new stadium for the Kansas City Royals as well.

The Chiefs committed $300 million toward the $800 million total, while the Royals pledged at least $1 billion to fund a $2 billion-plus ballpark district. Ultimately, taxpayers were smart to shoot down the suggested sales tax plan as every non-biased study ever done concluded that “publicly financed stadiums provide little to no economic benefits to local communities.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Chiefs released figures from Philadelphia-based firm Econsult Solutions that show a total annual economic impact of $993.2 million in the Kansas City area. The team said the nearly $1 billion in economic activity has supported nearly 6,000 jobs annually, and the Chiefs have generated about $28.8 million in direct, indirect and induced tax revenue for Missouri annually.

The grift of taxpayers paying for billionaires to make more money is one of the more unseemly frauds inflicted upon the American people. Most likely, the Hunts will propose a reworked plan that could include more private money and different tax mechanisms to draw in public money, like a hotel tax, for example.

With their lease so far away, it’s too early to get up in arms over a potential Chiefs’ relocation. As of now, the back-to-back Super Bowl champions aren't going anywhere.

Source: Dallas Morning News

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.​​​​​​​