Key Takeaways The Wings have improved recently with three consecutive wins, led by Arike Ogunbowale.

The Indiana Fever are on a 5-1 streak post-Olympic break, favored to win.

Predictions: Fever (-3) in the point spread, OVER 183 points, Clark and Ogunbowale to score over 20.5 and 23.5 points, respectively.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Dallas Wings (9-22 SU, 11-20 ATS) hosting the Indiana Indiana Fever (16-16 SU, 19-13 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever Game Info When Sun. Sep 1 Where College Park Center Time 4:00 PM EST Location Dallas, TX TV NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSIN

Wings vs. Fever – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Dallas is the underdog vs. Indiana

Thanks largely to injuries, the Wings have struggled for most of the season, going just 6-22 in their first 28 outings. However, the team's fortunes have changed as of late. The Wings have strung together three consecutive victories. One of those victories was a 94-76 win over the Minnesota Lynx -- a team with the third-best record in the league. Arike Ogunbowale led a quartet of starters that reached double figures.

She finished with 25 points, four rebounds, and eight assists. Satou Sabally added 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Natasha Howard contributed 17 points and five boards, while Teaira McCowan chipped in with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dallas held the league's top 3-point shooting team to just 28.6 percent from beyond the arc. Even more critical, the Wings are just two games behind the Chicago Sky for the final playoff berth. Head coach Latricia Trammell talked about the team's recent turnaround.

"When we step on the floor, we can beat anyone. We always talked about the light at the end of the tunnel and writing the story that we want to write when it's time. It's time, and they're writing it." -Trammell

On the other side of the equation, the Fever have come on strong after the Olympic break, going 5-1 across their last six contests. In their recent outing, they defeated the Sky by a 100-81 margin. Caitlin Clark led the scoring attack with 31 points, 12 assists, and four rebounds. She made eight of her 14 attempts overall while shooting 5-of-9 from three-point range. Kelsey Mitchell added 23 points, going 9-of-13 from the floor. Natasha Smith and Lexie Hull scored 14 and 11 points, respectively.

The 100-point total was Indiana's highest-scoring output of the season. Thanks to their three-game winning streak, the Fever reached .500 for the first time this season (16-16) after a woeful 1-8 start. In a battle between two teams looking to bolster their playoff hopes, it will be interesting to see which squad plays with a greater sense of urgency.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Wings vs. Fever Picks

Spread

The Wings opened as a 3.5-point underdog, but the line has moved to three points at the time of this writing (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season:

The Wings are 6-19 ATS in their last 25 games.

Dallas is 4-10 ATS in its previous 14 home games.

Meanwhile, the Fever are 5-1 ATS in their last six outings.

Indiana is 17-4 ATS in its last 21 contests played on one day of rest.

Prediction: Indiana Fever (-3)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 182.5 points (via DraftKings). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 12 times in the Wings' last 17 games.

12 times in the Wings' last 17 games. The OVER total is 4-1 in Dallas's last five home outings.

total is 4-1 in Dallas's last five home outings. The total has gone OVER five times in the Fever's last six contests against Dallas.

five times in the Fever's last six contests against Dallas. The OVER total is 4-1 in Indiana's last five road matchups against the Wings.

total is 4-1 in Indiana's last five road matchups against the Wings. The OVER total has prevailed four times in the five previous meetings between these teams.

total has prevailed four times in the five previous meetings between these teams. Prediction: OVER 182.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her 31-point, 12-assist performance against Chicago, Caitlin Clark is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Do Clark's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Clark is averaging 18.4 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against the Wings this season, Clark's final stat line included 24 points, 19 assists, and six rebounds on 10-of-19 shooting from the field.

Clark has played against Western Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 19.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 18 road contests, the Indiana Fever guard averages 17.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Clark has averaged 23.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

Prediction: Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points

On the heels of her 25-point, eight-assist effort against the Lynx, Arike Ogunbowale is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 23.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 23.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Ogunbowale is putting up 22.3 points per game.

points per game. In the previous matchup between these two teams this season, Ogunbowale finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Ogunbowale has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 13 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.2 points per game.

points per game. In 15 home contests, the Dallas Wings guard averages 23.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Ogunbowale has averaged 22.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 23.5 points

Wings vs. Fever Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Fever (-3) Odds Shark

Indiana Fever (-3) Odds Shark Over/Under: OVER 182.5 points (DraftKings)

OVER 182.5 points (DraftKings) Player Prop Bet #1: Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points

Caitlin Clark OVER 20.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 23.5 points