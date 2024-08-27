Key Takeaways The Dallas Wings are the underdogs against the Las Vegas Aces in this WNBA matchup.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from tonight's slate features the Dallas Wings (7-22 SU, 9-20 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (18-11 SU, 10-19 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Tues. Aug 27 Where College Park Center Time 8:00 PM EST Location Dallas, TX TV NBA TV, BSSWX, FOX5 Vegas, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Wings vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Dallas is the underdog vs. Las Vegas

The Wings were 6-19 going into the month-long Summer Olympic break.

Unfortunately, they dropped their next three contests when league play resumed, including a 109-91 setback against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 16, followed by back-to-back losses to the New York Liberty .

Fortunately, Dallas snapped its three-game losing skid with a 113-110 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard turned in solid performances for the Wings.

Ogunbowale finished with 33 points, four assists and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Howard added 30 points and seven rebounds on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor.

Dallas trailed by 19 points entering the final frame, but thanks to an impressive 40-18 scoring edge in the game's final 10 minutes, the team escaped with a three-point victory.

On the other side of the equation, the Aces have been inconsistent following the midseason break, going 2-3 in their last five games.

In their recent outing against the Chicago Sky , A'ja Wilson led the charge with 20 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots. Kelsey Plum added 18 points, five rebounds and five assists for a Las Vegas squad that shot just 38.3 percent from the field and 25 percent from deep.

Las Vegas led by 13 points in the fourth quarter before Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter tied the game at 75 with a huge three-point basket with 1.1 seconds left to go in overtime. Unfortunately for the home team, that proved to be too much time.

On the ensuing possession, Wilson hit the game-winning layup as time expired, stunning the fans at Wintrust Arena.

The Aces enter Tuesday's action tied with the Seattle Storm for the No. 4 spot in the playoff race, and they have beaten the Wings by double digits in two head-to-head meetings this season. Will that trend continue, or will the second-worst team in the league find a way to pull off yet another improbable victory?

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Wings vs. Aces Picks

Spread

The Wings are an 8.5-point underdog in this Western Conference tilt (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season:

The Wings are 8-20 ATS in their last 28 games playing on one day of rest.

Dallas is 7-19 ATS in their last 28 outings overall.

Meanwhile, the Aces are 0-8 ATS in their last eight contests.

In its last four road games, Las Vegas is 0-4 against the spread.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-8.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 179 points (via DraftKings). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 38 times in the Wings' last 54 games.

38 times in the Wings' last 54 games. The OVER total is 21-6-1 in Dallas's last 28 matchups against Western Conference foes.

total is 21-6-1 in Dallas's last 28 matchups against Western Conference foes. The total has gone OVER seven times in the Aces' last 10 games against teams in the Western Conference.

seven times in the Aces' last 10 games against teams in the Western Conference. In the last seven meetings between these teams, the OVER total is 5-2.

total is 5-2. Prediction: OVER 179 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following a game in which she was a presence at both ends of the court, A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Do Wilson's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Wilson is averaging 26.6 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two matchups against the Wings this season, Wilson has averaged 32.0 points per contest on 59.1 percent shooting overall and 80 percent from three-point range.

points per contest on 59.1 percent shooting overall and 80 percent from three-point range. Wilson has played against Western Conference teams 16 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 27.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 13 road contests, the Aces center averages 27.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Wilson has averaged 25.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

On the heels of her 33-point outburst against the Sparks, Arike Ogunbowale is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Ogunbowale is putting up 22.3 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two matchups between these two teams this season, Ogunbowale has averaged 22.0 per outing on shooting splits of .361/.333/.100.

per outing on shooting splits of .361/.333/.100. Ogunbowale has suited up against Western Conference teams 15 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 23.2 points per game.

points per game. In 13 home contests, the Dallas Wings guard averages 23.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Ogunbowale has averaged 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 21.5 points

Wings vs. Aces Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-8.5) Odds Shark

Las Vegas Aces (-8.5) Odds Shark Over/Under: OVER 179 points (DraftKings)

OVER 179 points (DraftKings) Player Prop Bet #1: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 21.5 points