Highlights The Dallas Wings favored vs. Los Angeles due to recent performance and home advantage.

Ogunbowale & Hamby are expected to score above 21.5 & 18.5 points, respectively.

The game tends towards an OVER 170.5 total points due to players' performances and recent matchups.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on today's slate features the Dallas Wings (5-18 SU, 7-16 ATS) hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (5-17 SU, 9-12-1 ATS) in a battle between two of the worst teams in the association.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks Game Info When Sat. July 13 Where College Park Center Time 3:30 PM EST Location Arlington, TX TV CBS

Wings vs. Sparks – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Dallas is the favorite vs. Los Angeles

Following a brutal 11-game losing skid that dropped them to 3-13 on the season, the Wings have not gotten much better since. They have dropped five of their past six contests and enter this matchup on a two-game losing streak. Both of those losses were by a double-digit margin.

In their 100-84 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, Natasha Howard tied for team-high scoring honors with 19 points and five boards on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from the charity stripe. Odyssey Sims, who recently signed with the team a few weeks ago, also finished with 19 points and four assists. She knocked down five of her six attempts from beyond the arc.

Dallas trailed by just three points at the break. Unfortunately, they were outscored to the tune of 51-38 in the second half as they lost to the Mercury for the second time in a week. Phoenix defeated Dallas 104-96 back on July 3.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sparks endured their own losing skid. Following a 4-7 start, Los Angeles dropped each of their next eight games. While the Sparks did produce an impressive 98-93 overtime win over the defending champion Las Vegas Aces , they, too, enter this tilt on a two-game skid, including an 82-67 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

In that contest, Dearica Hamby was the only bright spot for a Sparks squad that has the second-worst offense in the "W". Hamby scored a game-high 18 points and collected eight rebounds. She also shot a very efficient 7-of-9 from the floor. Unfortunately, she did not get much help as the rest of the starters combined for just 24 points.

The bad news is that both teams have combined for just 10 wins on the season in a total of 35 games played between them. The good news is that one of these ball clubs will see its two-game losing streak come to an end.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Wings vs. Sparks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Dallas opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but the line has moved to three points for the home team (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Wings have failed to cover the spread in each of their last five games.

Dallas is 1-7 ATS in its last six home contests.

In their last 25 "home" games against Los Angeles, the Wings are 17-7-1 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Sparks are 1-4 ATS in their last five outings.

Los Angeles is 4-2 ATS in its last six road games.

In their last 22 matchups against Dallas, Los Angeles is just 7-14-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Dallas Wings (-3)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 170.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER eight times in the Wings' last nine games.

eight times in the Wings' last nine games. In Dallas's last seven home games, the OVER total is 6-1.

total is 6-1. The OVER total is 8-3 in the Sparks' last 11 contests against Dallas.

total is 8-3 in the Sparks' last 11 contests against Dallas. In Los Angeles's last five road games against the Wings, the OVER total cashed in four times.

total cashed in four times. Dallas and Los Angeles have allowed a combined 175.1 points per contest, which is 4.6 points more than over/under.

Prediction: OVER 170.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

In addition to her team-high 18 points against the Lynx, Dearica Hamby leads the Sparks in scoring, rebounding, and assists. Given that fact, she is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points.

Do Hamby's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Hamby is putting up 19.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In two regular-season matchups against the Wings this season, Hamby is averaging 20.5 points and 12.5 rebounds on 51.6 percent shooting from the field.

points and 12.5 rebounds on 51.6 percent shooting from the field. Hamby has played against Western Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight road contests, the Los Angeles Sparks forward is averaging 18.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Hamby has averaged 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 18.5 points

Although she was held to 13 points in her previous outing, Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings in scoring, assists, and steals, thus making her the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Ogunbowale is averaging 22.6 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two matchups against Los Angeles, Ogunbowale has averaged 21.0 points per contest on 29.3 percent shooting from the floor.

points per contest on 29.3 percent shooting from the floor. Ogunbowale has suited up against Western Conference teams 13 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 23.3 points per game.

points per game. In nine home contests, the Dallas Wings guard is averaging 24.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Ogunbowale has averaged 18.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just once during that stretch.

Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 21.5 points

Wings vs. Sparks Final Picks

The Spread: Dallas Wings (-3) OddShark

Dallas Wings (-3) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 170.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 170.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Dearica Hamby OVER 18.5 points

Dearica Hamby OVER 18.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 21.5 points