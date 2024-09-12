Key Takeaways Dallas is a massive underdog against New York in this matchup.

The Liberty's betting trends favor them covering the spread on the road.

Player prop bets point to Stewart and Ogunbowale, scoring over 22.5 and 20.5 points, respectively.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and the lone game on today's slate features the Dallas Wings (9-27 SU, 11-25 ATS) hosting the New York Liberty (30-6 SU, 18-18 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty Game Info When Thur. Sep 12 Where College Park Center Time 8:00 PM EST Location Dallas, TX TV BSSWX, WWOR, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live

Wings vs. Liberty – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Dallas is the underdog vs. New York

Thanks largely to injuries, the Wings have struggled for most of the season, going just 6-22 in their first 28 outings. They reeled off three consecutive victories, and for a brief moment, it appeared that this group would contend for the last playoff berth down the stretch.

Unfortunately, that three-game win streak has been replaced with a five-game losing skid. The most recent setback — a 105-91 loss to the same Liberty team they will face on Thursday night — four of the team's starters reached double figures. Arike Ogunbowale led the scoring attack with 23 points and four rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Natasha Howard added 21 points and three rebounds, while Teaira McCowan and Jacy Sheldon scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

On the other side of the equation, following a 94-88 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 28, the Liberty have responded with victories in each of their last four outings. Breanna Stewart set the tone in their 14-point win over the Wings on Tuesday night, scoring 27 points and making nine of her 18 shot attempts. Jonquel Jones added 19 points and five assists while knocking down 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Sabrina Ionescu contributed 14 points and accounted for 11 of the team's season-high 33 assists.

Dallas cut a 58-43 halftime deficit to 72-64 with 5:14 left in the third quarter. New York answered with a 15-5 run to extend the lead to 18 points (87-69) going into the fourth quarter and led by double digits during the game's final 10 minutes. The Liberty shot 55 percent from the field overall and 55 percent from 3-point range en route to posting its 30th win of the season.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Wings vs. Liberty Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Having dropped their previous five matchups, it isn't much of a shocker that Dallas is an 11-point underdog (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season:

The Wings are 6-24 ATS in their last 30 games.

Dallas is 7-22 ATS in their last 29 contests played on one day of rest.

The Wings are 6-20 ATS in their last 26 outings following a straight-up loss.

In their last 10 games against teams with a winning record, the Wings are 3-7 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Liberty are 7-1 ATS in their last eight road games.

New York is 5-2 ATS in its previous seven matchups against an opponent with a losing record.

Prediction: New York Liberty (-11.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 178 points (via OddsShark). Here is why going with the “over” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone OVER 39 times in the Wings' last 57 home games.

39 times in the Wings' last 57 home games. The OVER total is 38-15-1 in Dallas's last 54 outings.

total is 38-15-1 in Dallas's last 54 outings. In the Wings' last 57 games played on one day of rest, the OVER total has prevailed 38 times (38-18-1).

total has prevailed 38 times (38-18-1). The total has gone OVER five times in the last seven meetings between these teams.

five times in the last seven meetings between these teams. The OVER total is 6-2-1 the last nine times these ball clubs clashed in Dallas.

total is 6-2-1 the last nine times these ball clubs clashed in Dallas. Prediction: OVER 178 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her efficient 27-point performance on Tuesday, Breanna Stewart is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points.

Do Stewart's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Stewart is averaging 20.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In the three previous matchups against the Wings this season, Stewart has averaged 24.0 points and 7.0 rebounds on 36.2 percent shooting overall and 37.5 from 3-point range.

points and rebounds on 36.2 percent shooting overall and 37.5 from 3-point range. Stewart has played against Western Conference teams 18 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In 17 road contests, the Liberty forward averages 22.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Stewart has averaged 25.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Breanna Stewart OVER 22.5 points

On the heels of her 23-point, four-assist effort against the Liberty, Arike Ogunbowale is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Ogunbowale is putting up 22.6 points per game.

points per game. In the three previous matchups between these two teams this season, Ogunbowale has averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists per contest on slash lines of .426/.304/.857.

points and assists per contest on slash lines of .426/.304/.857. Ogunbowale has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 18 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 22.2 points per game.

points per game. In 18 home contests, the Dallas Wings guard averages 24.0 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Ogunbowale has averaged 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup all five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 20.5 points

Wings vs. Liberty Final Picks