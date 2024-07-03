Highlights The Dallas Wings struggle with a 4-15 SU record, facing the Phoenix Mercury with a 9-10 SU record.

Both teams have recent two-game losing streaks, but Phoenix is favored against Dallas.

Key players to watch are Kahleah Copper and Arike Ogunbowale, with player prop bets on their point totals.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and the lone game on today's slate features the Dallas Wings (4-15 SU, 7-12 ATS) hosting the Phoenix Mercury (9-10 SU, 11-8 ATS) in a battle between two of the top three scorers in the league.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Info When Wed. July 3 Where College Park Center Time 8:00 PM EST Location Arlington, TX TV NBA TV, BSSWX, AZFamily, and Mercury Live

Wings vs. Mercury – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Phoenix is the favorite vs. Dallas

The Wings posted a 3-2 record through their first five games of the season. To put it nicely, this team has fallen apart since then. Dallas followed that stretch up with a season-high 11-game losing skid that dropped them to 3-13. Furthermore, they have produced only one win in their last three outings and enter this matchup on the heels of back-to-back losses to the Seattle Storm.

In the team's recent outing against Seattle on Monday, Arike Ogunbowale scored a team-high 21 points, grabbed five rebounds, and collected six steals. However, she was just 6-of-18 from the field, including a 3-for-9 effort from beyond the arc. Natasha Howard added 15 points and six rebounds, while Odyssey Sims had a solid, all-around game with 12 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Dallas kept the score somewhat close in the first half, trailing 45-37 at the break. However, Seattle took control of the game in the third quarter, with a 34-13 scoring edge, extending their lead to 79-50 going into the final frame.

Needless to say, the game was out of reach at that point. Dallas will look to right the ship against Phoenix. But this will be a tough task, considering they are ranked eighth in both scoring and efficiency while having one of the worst defenses in the league as well.

On the other side of this matchup, the Mercury equaled last year's total with nine wins in their first 17 outings. But like the Wings, they, too, enter this matchup on a two-game losing streak. This includes an 88-82 loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday -- a game in which they led by as many as 15 points. On Monday night, they suffered an 83-72 defeat at the hands of the Connecticut Sun. No shame there because Connecticut is one of the top teams in the "W".

In that double-digit loss to the Sun, three of the team's starting five reached double figures. Kahleah Copper led the way with 21 points and six rebounds. She shot 7-of-16 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe. Brittney Griner also finished with 21 points, and Natasha Cloud added 18 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds.

Phoenix trimmed what was a double-digit deficit to four points (70-66) with 6:07 left in regulation. However, they failed to record another field goal the rest of the way, allowing the Sun to cruise to an 11-point victory. While the Mercury have struggled as of late, they should be able to get back into the win column against a Wings squad that has dropped 13 of its last 14 games.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Wings vs. Mercury Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Given the fact that Dallas has dropped 15 of its first 19 contests, it is easy to understand why Phoenix is a five-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Wings have failed to cover the spread 11 times in their previous 13 games.

Dallas is 1-5 ATS in its last six home contests.

Meanwhile, the Mercury are 6-3 ATS in their last nine outings.

Phoenix is 2-4 ATS in its last six road games.

In their last six matchups against Dallas, the Mercury are 2-4 against the spread.

Prediction: Phoenix Mercury (-5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 170.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 15 times in the Wings' last 18 "home" games.

15 times in the Wings' last 18 "home" games. In Dallas's last five games overall, the OVER total is 4-1.

total is 4-1. Opponents of these teams average a combined total of 172.4 points per outing, nearly two points higher than the projected over/under total.

These two ball clubs exceeded the points total for this matchup in both of their previous head-to-head encounters.

Prediction: OVER 170.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Fresh off her 21-point, six-rebound performance against the Sun, Kahleah Copper is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Do Copper's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Copper is averaging 21.8 points per contest.

points per contest. In two regular-season matchups against the Wings this season, Copper is averaging 30.5 points on 45.5 percent shooting overall and 44.4 percent from 3-point range.

points on 45.5 percent shooting overall and 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Copper has played against Western Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 23.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight road contests, the Phoenix Mercury guard is averaging 20.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Copper has averaged 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only once during that stretch.

Prediction: Kahleah Copper OVER 21.5 points

As Dallas's top-scoring option, Arike Ogunbowale is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 23.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 23.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Ogunbowale is averaging 23.7 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two encounters between these two teams, Ogunbowale has averaged 32.5 points per contest on slash lines of .392/.435/1.000.

points per contest on slash lines of .392/.435/1.000. Ogunbowale has suited up against Western Conference teams 10 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 25.1 points per game.

points per game. In seven home contests, the Dallas Wings guard is averaging 24.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Ogunbowale has averaged 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just once during that stretch.

Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 23.5 points

Wings vs. Mercury Final Picks

The Spread: Phoenix Mercury (-5) OddShark

Phoenix Mercury (-5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 170.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 170.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Kahleah Copper OVER 21.5 points

Kahleah Copper OVER 21.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 23.5 points