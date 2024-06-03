Highlights The Buffalo Bills' offensive flexibility will increase in 2024, focusing on a strong rushing attack.

Buffalo plans to utilize more 12 personnel, featuring Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.

Josh Allen is excited about the changes, emphasizing the need to improve and adapt.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid made a subtle dig regarding the vibe change on offense during OTAs, per the team's official YouTube channel:

Obviously, the room looks a lot different this year. Just a lot of selfless guys. I feel like that transition has gone really well.

It’s hard not to attribute the departure of preeminent diva Stefon Diggs as the cause of the improved aura. Of course, good chakra doesn’t score touchdowns, so it will be incumbent upon this gracious group of WRs to help Josh Allen reach that elusive Super Bowl. Here’s the who and how Buffalo will pull it off in 2024.

How Buffalo Thrives Without Diggs

Expect increased offensive flexibility with the Bills in 2024

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

First, it's worth pointing out that Buffalo’s offense took off in the second half of the year when they leaned into running the ball. Over the last seven games of the regular season, Diggs averaged just 45 yards per game. Meanwhile, James Cook, both as a receiver and rusher, became a focal point of the offense.

Dalton Kincaid 2023 Stats Stat Kincaid Games Played 16 Receptions 73 Receiving Yards 673 TDs 2 Drop % 4.4%

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As a rookie, Dalton Kincaid recorded 73 catches (second on team) and 673 yards (third) with two touchdowns.

One way to lean even more into their effective rushing attack is to pivot to more 12 personnel (one RB, two TEs). In 2023, the Bills ranked 17th in 12 personnel (19.1%). However, they produced the 8th-best EPA overall and the sixth-best when passing in those formations. Coincidentally, Kincaid will be key to their success, regardless of the formation. As general manager Brandon Beane put it:

We're gonna have Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox on the field at the same time… Kincaid is at his best when he's flexed out in that receiver role

The tight end duo gives offensive coordinator Joe Brady plenty of options to change up his pitches depending on what the defense is giving them. Kincaid’s ability to play as a WR only further emphasizes the flexibility. Allen, for one, sounds really excited about some potential changes:

It’s not the same mundane things we’ve been doing for the last six years. It’s different stuff. My eyes have got to be better, my footwork has to be better, and ultimately, the ball placement has got to be better. So, it’s forcing me to be a better quarterback, and to learn different things, which I’m all about.

Throw in Cook’s ability to catch passes out of the backfield and Allen’s tendency to go full juggernaut, the Bills should have plenty of firepower. Nevertheless, finding a consistent 3rd-and-long target to replace Diggs likely counts as the tallest task. There’s plenty of optimism about second-round rookie Keon Coleman but those are big, if not dramatic, shoes to fill.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.