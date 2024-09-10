Key Takeaways The Lakers had a quiet offseason with no blockbuster moves or major free agent additions.

The Lakers' starting lineup likely remains the same, led by LeBron, Davis, Russell, Reaves, and Hachimura.

Rookie Knecht's shooting skills and potential fit make him a candidate to crack the starting five this season.

For a team situated in Hollywood, the L.A. Lakers had an offseason that was severely lacking in blockbusters.

The rumor mill churned out a lot of speculation as usual, but the results were severely lacking. There was no trade for a star like Donovan Mitchell , Trae Young , Jimmy Butler , or anyone of the kind.

There were no major free agent additions to speak of, despite several links to players like DeMar DeRozan , Klay Thompson , and others. That is, if one does not count retaining LeBron James on a two-year, $104 million contract.

Overall, the roster heading into the 2024-25 season remains largely similar to the one that the Lakers had in 2023-24. However, there are two notable exceptions to that.

The headlines in Los Angeles this offseason have been about the Lakers' selections in the 2024 NBA Draft . Most of the commotion has been centered around the selection of Bronny James in the second round.

It is rare to see the 55th overall pick in the draft steal all the attention away from a first round pick, but that has certainly been the case for the Lakers. That being said, the selection of Dalton Knecht with the 17th overall pick could be a move that ages like fine wine for Los Angeles.

The addition of Knecht may not have been the blockbuster that Lakers fans would have hoped for. However, perhaps it will be a situation similar to that of The Shining or Shawshank Redemption, where it becomes a cult classic as time passes.

Knecht will not make up for the lack of significant moves from the Lakers this offseason, but at the least, he should be a player that can crack the rotation early. There should be reason to believe that he can even establish himself as a starter by the end of his rookie year.

The Lakers' Projected Starting Lineup

It should be obvious who will be initially penciled in to start in Los Angeles

Figuring out who the starting five will likely be for the Lakers on opening night should not require rocket science. There is an established group that already fits together well.

Los Angeles Lakers – Projected Starts Position Player Guard D'Angelo Russell Guard Austin Reaves Forward LeBron James Forward Rui Hachimura Center Anthony Davis

James is still the centerpiece of this team, even whilst approaching his 40th birthday. Anthony Davis is still the unquestioned co-star for the Lakers.

D'Angelo Russell , Austin Reaves , and Rui Hachimura figure to be the three players who will slot in next to the star pairing. In the 2023-24 season, this was by far the team's most effective lineup.

Out of all the five-man combinations that the Lakers deployed last regular season for a minimum of 100 minutes, Russell-Reaves-James-Hachimura-Davis had the best net rating. The group posted a rating of 5.5 during the time they shared the court.

This lineup also played the most minutes together for the Lakers. The group registered 389 minutes played, over 100 more than the next closest unit.

Perhaps the attitude in Los Angeles will be not fixing something that is not broken. However, there are a couple of instances that could open the door for Knecht to join the starting five.

Knecht Should Be A Seamless Fit In Los Angeles

The strengths of Knecht's game should earn him plenty of minutes

It is important to establish who Knecht is as a player and what his strengths are before making the case for how he joins the starting five.

The main selling point of Knecht's game would obviously be his shooting ability. There should be little debate about the fact that he was one of the best shooters in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Dalton Knecht – 2023-24 College Stats Category Stat PPG 21.7 FG% 45.8 3P% 39.7 TS% 57.8

Knecht posted a mark of 38.3 percent from beyond the arc throughout his college career. This was made especially impressive when he joined the Tennessee Volunteers for his final season and did not skip a beat despite the increased difficulty of competition in the SEC.

Knecht was drawing the defensive coverage of a primary scoring option during his senior season with the Volunteers and thriving all the same. This opens up a conversation about the rest of his scoring ability.

Many will be impressed by the wide array in which Knecht can hit the three-ball. However, he is a very polished scorer overall. He is also a very underrated athlete. New Lakers head coach JJ Redick may actually be able to see a lot of himself in Knecht.

Regardless of whether he does, it should not be difficult to identify Knecht as the type of player who should fit seamlessly playing next to LeBron. This would give him an attractive reason to be a starter before the season is over.

The Pathway To Knecht Joining The Starting Five

A strong start or a trade could open the door for the rookie

There are two simple ways in which one can envision Knecht joining the starting lineup. The first of those would be Knecht being that good from the get-go.

Knecht is entering the NBA at 23 years old. Some will see this as a negative. However, older prospects often have the advantage of being more polished players, something that will lend itself well to a Lakers team aiming to be contenders.

The biggest question mark around Knecht's game will be how his defense holds up in the NBA. The former Volunteers star proved himself to be a capable team defender in Tennessee, but there were some concerns around his one-on-one perimeter defense in space.

If Knecht can prove himself in that regard, the potential offensive upside of him regularly playing beside James could be too enticing to pass up. It is not hard to imagine him pushing out Hachimura from the starting lineup in the process.

There is also the possibility of a trade helping thrust Knecht into the starting lineup.

Lakers' Contracts Player Estimated Value (Rounded) D'Angelo Russell $18.7 million Rui Hachimura $17.0 million Total $35.7 million

If the Lakers choose to pursue a third star via trade during the 2024-25 season, the contracts of Russell and Hachimura would likely be the combination that helps them pursue a max contract player.

A potential shakeup to the roster of that sort would likely leave a starting spot available. This is, once again, where Knecht can assert himself.

Naturally, this entire discussion hinges on Knecht being a capable pro. The Lakers rookie certainly has the confidence in himself to succeed, as reported by Mike Trudell.

“I felt like I always had that. Ever since I touched the basketball, I knew that I could do it, it was just a matter of how. My journey's not like everybody else's, but that's okay … creating my path is something special and a lot of kids will look up to it. That's really cool that I’ll write my own story.” -Knecht

The Lakers and their fans will hope part of that story is a successful rookie campaign that makes the selection of Knecht look like a stroke of genius by year's end.

Stats are courtesy of Sports Reference and NBA.com. Contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac.