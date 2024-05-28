Highlights Dalton Knecht's NBA floor ensures he'll be a productive role player from the get-go.

Knecht's polished offensive stats suggest star potential at the NBA level.

Player comparisons like Norman Powell and Devin Booker give insight into Knecht's potential career trajectory.

Believe it or not, the NBA Draft is less than a month away. Outside the teams still competing in the NBA Playoffs, this is likely to be the number one priority for every other franchise in the NBA as the calendar heads towards the offseason.

A lot of things have been said about this year's draft class, but even in what is considered to be a weaker group of prospects, there will always be talent to be found. Teams may just have to look a little bit harder to zero in on that talent this year.

One player who has seen his stock increase thanks to an impressive season of college basketball was Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht. His first (and last) season with the Volunteers shined a big spotlight onto him, and he capitalized on it, showcasing himself as a star for Tennessee.

Normally, teams tend to shy away from older prospects. Knecht will enter the draft at twenty-three years old. However, given the general perception of the quality in this year's class, that deterrent may be less prominent as teams look for the best talent available.

Knecht offers a prospect who feels very safe in contrast to some of his peers. However, there is a healthy discussion to be had about the range between his floor and ceiling at the next level.

The Floor is Not That Bad With Knecht

Knecht's NBA floor will be no worse than a productive role player

It is easy to gush about how polished Knecht's offensive skill set is. Before transferring to the Volunteers, Knecht had a very good year with the Northern Colorado Bears. Taking the jump from the Big Sky Conference to the SEC should have been a challenging one. Knecht made it look easy.

Knecht's Continued College Excellence Category 22–23 Bears Stats 23–24 Volunteers Stats PPG 20.2 21.7 FG% 47.9 45.8 3P% 38.1 39.7 FT% 77.1 77.2 MPG 35.3 30.6

Knecht was featured as the primary scoring option for the Volunteers. In fewer minutes on the court than his previous team, he posted higher points per game average on very comparable efficiency when it comes to the shooting splits.

Knecht kept defenses on their toes all season long with his three-level scoring ability. His offensive game is incredibly complimentary to itself, making scoring look easy at times. Knecht's slashing ability leaves defenses unable to simply hone in on him being one of the best shooters in this year's draft class.

Likewise, he is very capable of attacking those closeouts once his three-point shot forces defenses to adjust. Simply put, it was not an easy task to guard his offense all season long.

Intangibles are always hard to evaluate, but if one cares to take a shot at doing so, Knecht offers a player who is capable of rising to big moments. He dazzled in his last game with the Volunteers. Despite losing to Purdue in the Elite Eight of the March Madness tournament, Knecht went out with a bang. He scored 37 points in a close 72-66 loss.

Given his extremely productive college season and his offensive ability, there is little reason to believe Knecht won't be a productive player at the NBA level. His well-polished game should make him an effective bench scorer out of the gate for any team that drafts him.

What will lend itself well to his initial success in the NBA should be his off-ball ability. His ability to relocate consistently and effectively for shooting opportunities will make him an easy plug-and-play into any offense in the league.

The Ceiling is an All-Star

Knecht's NBA-ready game could have star potential

There should be no doubt that Knecht will be a good NBA pro. The real question with him is whether he will end up being a great one.

Some may argue that coming in as an older prospect could mean Knecht only has so much more room to grow, leaving his ceiling limited. However, on the flip side of that, there have been cases like Damian Lillard who came into the league on the older side and immediately displayed productivity along with star potential.

Similarly, Donovan Mitchell was another prospect who came in a touch on the older side and followed a similar ascendance to that of Lillard. Albeit, by comparison, Knecht would be older than both of those players were by the time he plays his first NBA game.

An interesting case in recent years that's worth noting is Chris Duarte. He came into the league at 24 and translated to a solid role player, but ultimately nothing more than that.

With all due respect to Duarte, one could easily make the argument that Knecht was a much more talented player at this point in his basketball career than he was.

Per-40 MIN stats in their draft year Category Knecht Duarte PPG 28.4 20.1 FG% 45.8 53.2 3P% 39.7 42.4

The offensive gifts are all there for Knecht to be a big contributor in the NBA. One should feel comfortable believing that Knecht is closer to the career trajectory of a Lillard or Mitchell than a Duarte. Admittedly, it remains tough to envision him reaching quite the same level of success as the first two.

NBA Player Comparisons

The individuals who have similar skill sets to Knecht are very encouraging

There are a few major swing factors that will contribute to the type of career Knecht has. Outside what has already been discussed, Knecht will need to show improvements in his individual defense. He was a solid team defender at Tennessee but left on an island, he could struggle.

Knecht will also need to show consistent improvements in his passing ability. While he isn't terrible by any means, one would like to see him do a better job there as a whole.

If anyone is looking for a barometer in terms of the kind of pro that Knecht can be based off player comparisons, two names come to mind based on best and worst-case scenarios. Those reading should keep in mind that player comparisons are always loose and should never be taken for exact expectations.

As a floor, his NBA career could look something similar to Norman Powell. He can be a good, steady option as a bench player or sixth man for someone's basketball team.

In the loftiest of expectations, where Knecht develops into a bonafide star in the NBA, the ceiling of what his game could look like is reminiscent of a Devin Booker.

The latter would be much more unlikely than the former. However, with prospect evaluations, nothing can ever be truly ruled out.

Stats are courtesy of Sports Reference.