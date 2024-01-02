Highlights Dalvin Cook and the Jets have mutually agreed to part ways after a disappointing season for both parties.

Cook had minimal usage in NY, but his fresh legs make him an enticing option for playoff teams.

Cook's disappointing 2023 season hasn't helped his prospects for his upcoming free agency, but he still has the potential to provide production for RB-needy teams.

Running back Dalvin Cook is back on the market.

Just over four months after signing with the New York Jets, Cook and the team have made the decision to mutually part ways this week, the veteran's agency told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday.

Cook and Jets have underperformed in 2023

Veteran RB could look to sign with a team headed to the playoffs

Both Cook and the Jets have largely disappointed in their lone year together, with the Jets missing out on the playoffs with a 6-10 record through Week 17. The success of their campaign was thwarted in the first quarter of their season opener when their big offseason signing, future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers, went down with a season-ending Achilles tear.

A laundry list of mediocrity followed under center, which made it even tougher for the running game to find breathing room. Cook, for his part, managed just 67 carries for 214 yards and no touchdowns in 15 appearances. He added 15 receptions for 78 yards and played 30 percent or more of the offensive snaps in just three games.

He was originally signed to a one-year deal with New York in mid-August and was expected to be a significant part of the team's offense, especially early in the year, when second-year feature back Breece Hall was recovering from a torn ACL. However, after Cook took 17 carries for just 40 yards over his first two games, Hall took a stranglehold on the Jets' backfield. The fact that Hall has turned into a do-it-all Pro Bowl-caliber back this season further diminished Cook's opportunities.

Cook was one of the premier backs in the league from 2019-2022, when he made four Pro Bowls and recorded four straight 1,000+ yard seasons.

Dalvin Cook RB Ranks 2019-2022 Stat Cook Rank Carries 1,075 2nd Rush Yards 5,024 3rd Rushing TDs 43 2nd Yards/Attempt (min. 500 carries) 4.7 T-7th

There haven't been many backs as prolific as Cook in recent years, but his performance with New York this season certainly didn't help the veteran's free agency prospects in the upcoming offseason. Nor did it help with the league's general devaluation of top running backs in recent years.

However, Cook is now free to sign with another team before season's end. He and his representatives will likely be making calls to playoff-bound teams in the hopes that they can look past his disappointing 2023 display and see the ground production he's still capable of providing.

Most of the top teams are pretty set at running back, but there are a few that could take a nibble. The Baltimore Ravens have lost two lead backs this year, and their confidence in Gus Edwards as a bell cow has been minimal. Cook could be an impact signing to help push Baltimore, who already look like the best team in football, over the top during the postseason.

If the injury that kept Raheem Mostert out of the Miami Dolphins' Week 17 loss turns out to be more significant than originally thought, they could be another landing spot for Cook, who, at 28 years old, certainly still has some gas left in the tank.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.