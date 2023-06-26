Dalvin Cook should not be seen as a target for the New York Jets, because they already have a promising talent already on the roster, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has claimed.

In the space of a year, the New York Jets have gone from a team that many people would have believed didn’t have much chance of success, to being good enough to challenge for a Super Bowl title in 2023. A large part of that is of course down to the introduction of Aaron Rodgers, but he hasn’t been the only big addition they’ve been working with.

On offense they’ve added weapons like Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, the latter two being men that Rodgers is familiar with from his time with the Green Bay Packers, whilst on defense they added another former Packer in Adrian Amos whilst also adding highly-rated linebacker Will McDonald IV in the first round of the NFL Draft.

There is of course still the chance they’ll add some more names to the pile, and one of those could be Dalvin Cook, the Pro Bowler formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, who some members of the Jets are trying their best to persuade him to come.

But ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think that bringing Cook in would be the best move, because they don’t need him.

Dalvin won’t be Cooking with the New York Jets in 2023

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Orlovsky believed that because of the skillset of Breece Hall, the 2nd-year player who missed a large part of last season with an ACL injury, they don’t need to add another running back into the mix:

I don't think the Jets should get Dalvin Cook. The Jets are a Super Bowl contender alright, as of right now they're a legit, bonafide, Super Bowl contender. The reason why I say don't get Dalvin Cook is I think Breece Hall has got the chance to be the next Christian McCaffrey, Austin Eckler, Alvin Kamara type.

This is a young man that; one, they went up in the draft to get, two, through seven weeks last year, led the NFL in yards from scrimmage. And I understand he's coming off of the ACL injury, but the timing of that ACL injury does matter. He's a guy that you're going to want to get the football a tonne to, as the season goes on… And as much as I love Dalvin, Dalvin is a very good player, if I'm the Jets, I'm sitting there going “as good as we think Dalvin Cook is, we've got a player in Breece Hall that we need to make sure, that as we get into October, November, December and he starts to really get healthy, we're getting him 15 to 20 touches a game, because he's that dynamic of a player”.

I will say it again. I think he's going to have has the potential to impact the game the way that McCaffrey does, the way that Alvin Kamara, does the way that Austin Eckler does. So it's not a knock on Dalvin Cook, it's more of what I believe Breece Hall is for the New York Jets.

Can Breece Hall hold down the fort for the New York Jets in 2023?

Whilst Orlovsky feels confident in Hall’s ability and his likely recovery, it is very much going to be a case of ‘believe it when I see it’ when it comes to Hall’s production and use to the Jets, which then makes you think that Cook could be an option for them in order to give them some depth.

However, the Jets are likely aware of that possibility, because they drafted Israel Abanikanda in the 5th round and added Travis Dye as an undrafted free agent, and with Michael Carter on the depth chart already they certainly aren’t short of options. At that point you’d have to think that the Jets would probably just be wasting money by giving it to Cook, because it will be very hard to keep all of those players happy in terms of touches throughout the season.