Dalvin Cook should be looking to move to the AFC East this offseason as he continues his search for a new team, former NFL player Andrew Hawkins has claimed.

Despite putting up 5,993 regular-season yards and 47 touchdowns during his time in the NFL so far (via Pro Football Reference), the Minnesota Vikings reached a point where they obviously felt that running back Dalvin Cook was not worth investing in for the future.

Having tried to trade him during this offseason, the Vikings decided to simply cut their losses by sending him out onto the open market. Given his production, you’d imagine there would be a lot of teams interested in signing him, even if it was to act as a complimentary piece to someone already on the roster.

One team that has been seen as a potential destination for Cook has been the Miami Dolphins (which just so happens to be Cook’s hometown), as they reportedly came close to agreeing to a trade earlier in the offseason. And in the eyes of Andrew Hawkins, the two sides need to come to an agreement, because it’s a move that would be a winner for both of them

Dalvin set to be Cooking in South Beach?

Speaking on ESPN’s NFL Live, former NFL player Andrew Hawkins claimed that the Dolphins were the best team fot him to join, hinting at the fact that head coach Mike McDaniel was a run game coordinator and how he could help take Cook’s game to the next level, whilst also being a perfect component to compliment the rest of a very dynamic Dolphins attack.

Video: Andrew Hawkins discusses Dalvin Cook joining the Miami Dolphins:

You know what, when you're this good like Dalvin Cook is, every team is a fit. But a team that stands out, the place he should go, the best fit for him in where he's at in his career, is the Miami Dolphins. He is a fantastic runner in this zone offense and Mike McDaniel, everywhere that he's been with, he was a run game coordinator and offensive coordinator and now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. They run this concept very, very well.

And then with the talent they have on the outside, it just becomes a very well-rounded attack that actually opens things up for Cook. I think about when Kyle Shanahan went to the Atlanta Falcons, and you saw what the development of Matt Ryan looked like and how great of a season he had. In this offense, specifically with McDaniel, decent running backs for good, good running backs look great and great running backs look generational.

The Dolphins are a team that look to be on the rise after last season, and with the additional problem of having to compete with the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers just within the AFC East, they need as much additional firepower as they can get in order to keep pace.

Cook gets a chance to play in his hometown, Dolphins get a start veteran that could be crucial to them in generating success this year, it certainly seems like a win-win for both sides.