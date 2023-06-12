The Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a move for the recently released Dalvin Cook, but would need to be rather ruthless to one of their own to make it happen, Mike Florio believes.

Despite putting up 5,993 regular-season yards and 47 touchdowns during his time in the NFL so far (via Pro Football Reference), the Minnesota Vikings reached a point where they obviously felt that running back Dalvin Cook was not worth investing in for the future.

Having tried to trade him during this offseason, including reportedly coming close with the Miami Dolphins, the Vikings decided to simply cut their losses by sending him out onto the open market. Given his production, you’d imagine there would be a lot of teams interested in signing him, but as yet there haven’t been many solid, concrete links to anyone in particular.

Which has led NBC’s Mike Florio to claim that the Las Vegas Raiders could find themselves in position to make a move for him, although that could be a bit of a blow to one of the best players in the league.

Las Vegas Raiders set to take a gamble on Dalvin Cook and Josh Jacobs?

Writing for ProFootballTalk, Florio pointed out that there was a way from the Raiders to bring in Cook and that the team have a bit of an advantage on other teams when it comes to pursuing him, but that it would mean Josh Jacobs, who led the league in rushing yards last year, would need to be moved on to make room:

Under the rules of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Raiders used the franchise tag to keep running back Josh Jacobs in place for at least another season, at $10.1 million. The Raiders also could, under those same rules, rescind the franchise tag.

Would they? If Jacobs won’t accept their best offer on a long-term deal (the deadline for finalizing a multi-year contract is July 17), it would make sense to consider their options. And they could, in theory, pursue Dalvin Cook as a potential replacement for Jacobs.

There’s a tangible link between the Raiders and Cook. Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu worked in that same position for the Vikings from 2017 — Cook’s rookie year — through 2021. That’s five years of experience, between position coach and player. It gives the Raiders a level of information and intelligence about Cook that most other teams don’t have.

Later in the article, Florio does point out that it wouldn’t quite be as simple as just pulling the tag and moving on, as Jacobs could just sign the tag and force the Raiders to keep him over Cook, rather than head to a rather risky open market.

Would it be worth sacrificing Jacobs in order to make it happen? This time last year you could have made the argument, but after he just had the season that he had, it would be a very big gamble on their part, even if Cook has managed to be incredibly consistent with his output, he has yet to lead the league in rushing yards in the way Jacobs has.