Highlights Several running backs landed long-term deals in 2024, but Dalvin Cook has yet to sign with a team.

Cook's career took a downturn in 2023 with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

Cook is seeking a new team after struggling last season, but his track record shows potential.

Free agency can be a tough time period for NFL running backs. Halfbacks are still important to teams, but many franchises use their skills early and fail to reward them with long-term deals. By the time a back is in his late 20s, he could end up on the outside looking in.

Several running backs signed long-term deals in the 2024 offseason. Saquon Barkley is now a Philadelphia Eagle, Derrick Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens, and Josh Jacobs got a four-year, $48 million deal from the Green Bay Packers. Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, and D'Andre Swift also nabbed multi-year deals.

One former star running back is on the outside looking in: Davlin Cook. At only 28 years old, Cook made the Pro Bowl every year from 2019 to 2022. Last year was a lost season for the running back, though. Cook claims that he is still the same player he always was, but the NFL doesn't seem to agree.

The Running Back Has a Long Track Record of Success

Cook has starred for the majority of his career

Cook was a superstar at Florida State and holds the school's single-season and career rushing yards records. The Minnesota Vikings selected the running back with the 41st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Cook was an immediate starter in Minnesota, but tore his ACL in his first season.

The running back officially broke out during the 2019 season, which saw him make the first of four straight Pro Bowl appearances. Cook's biggest season came in 2020 when he ran for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns on 312 carries. He was also very effective out of the backfield, catching 53 passes for 519 yards.

Dalvin Cook Season Averages (2019 to 2022) Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry Rush TDs Receptions Rec. Yards Rec. TDs 1,256 4.6 10.7 42.5 349 0.75

The former Viking was still effective in 2022, rushing for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries. He also lost a career-high four fumbles. Minnesota approached the running back about taking a pay cut in June 2023. After refusing to do so, Cook was waived and became a free agent.

2023 Was a Lost Year for Cook

The running back was cut by the New York Jets and failed to do much with the Ravens

Cook spent a few months in free agency before signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets. The deal made sense for both parties. The Jets were hoping to contend after signing Aaron Rodgers. New York did have a future star at running back in Breece Hall, but Hall had suffered an ACL injury the year before, and the team wasn't sure how healthy he'd be to start the season.

Things went south for Cook fast. Rodgers was injured during the first game, but Hall was healthy immediately. Hall took the lion's share of the carries and played like a star.

When Cook got the opportunity to carry the ball, he wasn't able to do much with it. In his time with the Jets, the running back logged 67 carries for 214 yards and an abysmal 3.2 yards per carry average. He didn't score a single touchdown and lost two fumbles.

New York Jets' RBs 2023 Rushing Stats Player Attempts Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Dalvin Cook 67 214 3.2 0 15 78 Breece Hall 223 994 4.5 9 76 591

At the end of the season, Cook had ceded most of his carries to Jets' rookie Israel Abanikanda. Knowing he wasn't in their plans, New York cut the running back, so he could sign with a contending team: the Baltimore Ravens.

Cook did not play during the regular season for the Ravens, but did get eight carries in the team's playoff game against the Houston Texans, rushing for 23 yards. He was a healthy scratch in the team's next contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Does Dalvin Cook Have Anything Left?

The running back has yet to be signed by a team

Cook is seeking a team to play for this year and believes he has plenty to offer. During a recent interview with Aaron Wilson from KPRC 2, the running back stated:

I've got it all. The tools are still here. I didn't really get no reps last year. The legs are fresh, the resume speaks for itself. I'm still Dalvin Cook. I'm still that guy. For me, I don't like to toot my own horn. I just like to go up there and put my helmet on and line up on the grass.

The running back's issue is that he simply wasn't good at all last season. The Jets' offensive line played poorly, but Hall still looked like one of the best running backs in the league. Cook's 3.2 yards per attempt would have been the third-worst figure in the league if he had enough carries to qualify.

There was also the situation in Baltimore. After injuries to multiple backs, the Ravens were desperate for a back to share the load with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. After one playoff game, though, the team chose to sit Cook for the next contest. They also showed no interest in signing the running back after the season was over.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dalvin Cook ranks 11th among all active NFL players with 47 rushing touchdowns.

Cook has enough of a track record to be signed by a team after the draft is over. He is going to have to work hard, though, to prove that he can still play. If last season was any indication, there is very little left in his tank.

