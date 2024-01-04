Highlights Running back Dalvin Cook has signed with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the playoffs, providing a boost to their backfield.

The Ravens use multiple running backs in their rushing attack and have lost two to injury, making Cook a good fit.

Cook brings impressive credentials and versatility, as he is capable of running, blocking, and catching passes, and will have time to get healthy and learn the playbook before playing with the Ravens.

Earlier this week, the New York Jets released running back Dalvin Cook so that the veteran could sign with a playoff contender. After clearing waivers, Cook has now agreed to a deal to join arguably the best team in football, the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook should provide a boost to Baltimore's backfield

The Ravens like to use several backs in their rushing attack

As soon as Cook was cut by the Jets, many noted that the Ravens were a possible match. The Ravens have lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell to season-ending injuries. Plodder Gus Edwards and change-of-pace back Justice Hill have played well, but Baltimore likes to employ a three-headed attack in the backfield, and neither of those guys is a true feature back anyway.

Cook, meanwhile, brings impressive credentials. Still only 28 years old, he made four straight Pro Bowls and topped 1,000 yards rushing in four straight seasons through the 2022 campaign, after which he was waived by the Vikings and signed by the Jets in the offseason. He disappointed during his stint in the Big Apple, however, with just 67 carries for 214 yards and no touchdowns.

However, New York failed to utilize all of Cook's strengths: not only is he capable between the tackles, but Cook's blocking and pass-catching ability allow him to play on third down as well.

Dalvin Cook RB Receiving Ranks 2019-2022 Stat Cook Rank Receptions 170 T-7th Receiving Yards 1,399 6th

Playing in Baltimore will be different from playing with the Jets. The Ravens boast an elite quarterback, a terrific offensive line, and an innovative play caller in offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Not to mention that he will remain fresh with Edwards and Hill still factoring into the rushing attack.

Perhaps most significantly, the Ravens will also have a first-round bye, which gives Cook two and a half weeks to get healthy and ensure that he is familiar enough with the playbook to play meaningful snaps.

