Damian Lillard has finally demanded a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. With the Rip city franchise unable to land a big fish at the start of free agency, Dame just had enough in Portland.

No one can blame Lillard for asking for a move away from the only franchise he has ever known. He has committed to the Blazers and balled out for 11 straight years, showing his loyalty and staying patient while the team kept promising him that they would build a contender around him. Unfortunately, Portland was never able to live up to that promise.

Now, Lillard is on his way out. The only question left is: where will the Blazers send him?

Dame Time has expressed his desire to go to the Heat and experience the famed "Heat Culture" that everyone is talking about, per The Athletic. Joining Miami also gives him a great chance to contend for the title, with the franchise just coming off their second trip to the NBA Finals over the last four years.

However, Blazers GM Joe Cronin emphasized that they are going to do what's best for the team and not necessarily what's great for Lillard. With that said, other teams still have a chance to snag the superstar guard.

Below, we list out the five teams that must seriously consider trading for Lillard now that he's available.

5 Miami Heat

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 12: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat reacts with Jimmy Butler #22 during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Of course the Heat are the first on this list, and they should be. There’s a reason why they decided to hold off from their Bradley Beal pursuit and shifted their focus on Lillard instead.

Dame just seems to be the perfect fit for Miami and its culture. Lillard wants to win, and there’s no better place to do that than in Vice City where there is already a proven coach in Erik Spoelstra and a true superstar in Jimmy Butler.

The Heat have made the NBA Finals twice in the last four years despite the fact that their roster doesn’t really fit the Big 3 trend. And while they failed both times, it speaks volumes of how incredible their winning pedigree is.

Lillard could be the missing piece to elevate them to contender status. Having another superstar option not only lessens the workload on Butler but also opens up a whole lot of new ways for the Heat offense to operate.

4 Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks watches a shot in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center on April 07, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Kyrie Irving might be back, but with Lillard available Mark Cuban and Co. really needs to consider making a move for the Blazers star.

Lillard figures to be a much better partner for Luka Doncic compared to Irving, thanks to his ability to score on all three levels.

Dame might not have a deep bag like Kyrie, but what he can do in scoring should complement Doncic. Lillard is a legitimate threat from deep—averaging 37.2 percent from 3-point land for his career—and he should give Dallas another reliable clutch performer when all the attention is on Luka.

The Mavs were one of the top 3-point shooting teams in 2022-23, and Lillard’s addition could very well propel them to the top.

A lot has been said about Doncic’s 3-point shooting, especially since it’s not really his biggest strength. With Lillard alongside him, though, that shouldn’t be much of an issue as the Slovenian can focus more on what he does best instead: attack the basket and take advantage of mismatches.

3 Oklahoma City Thunder

PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 25: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder works towards the basket against Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter at Moda Center on January 25, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

If there’s one team that the Blazers would want to make a trade with, it’s the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC has a treasure trove of draft picks and assets that can help Portland hasten its rebuild should the team choose to take that route.

The Thunder have at least 11 first-round picks until 2026, and they certainly don’t need that much as they look to take the next step in their development.

Trading for Lillard would likely require Oklahoma City to move the likes of Josh Giddey and Lu Dort, among many others. However, that is definitely a worthy gamble if it means making the playoffs and, potentially, contending for the title.

The Thunder already have a franchise cornerstone in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and with 2022 second overall pick Chet Holmgren set to finally make his debut, a veteran and established superstar like Lillard is exactly what they need to reach that next level.

2 Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks sits on the bench after losing Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Miami Heat in overtime at Fiserv Forum on April 26, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Khris Middleton just returned to the team on a new, long-term deal. With that, the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to form a Big 3 with him, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard.

The Bucks will likely need to send out plenty of picks in the process given that they don't have that much assets to offer. But it definitely makes sense for the Cream City team to pair up Lillard and Giannis.

Dame and Giannis value loyalty over any other thing, so they should be able to hit it off quickly. Besides back in 2020, the two have been rumored to have discussed the possibility of playing together, according to Bleacher Report.

Most importantly, though, having a true superstar alongside the Greek Freak should help Milwaukee become title contenders every year. As the Bucks have seen in the 2023 playoffs when Antetokounmpo got hurt, they weren’t able to put up a fight against the Heat.

With Lillard in the fold, Milwaukee won’t have to rely too much on Giannis. That should also allow Antetokounmpo to lessen the wear and tear on his body and prevent serious injuries.

1 Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks with Tyrese Maxey #0 against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With James Harden set to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, they might want to join the Lillard sweepstakes now.

Making a run for Lillard and pairing him up with 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid gives them a lethal duo who can punish defenses in a variety of ways.

Chasing Dame might require the Sixers top part ways with rising star Tyrese Maxey, but that’s a small price to pay for the chance to fight the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Embiid himself wants to win, but Philly just isn’t poised to do that with the roster it currently possesses.

Furthermore, the Sixers still have Tobias Harris, who can very well take the role as the third option on the offense.

Lillard’s presence should give the Sixers a legitimate chance to beat the other top dogs in the East and finally get to the Finals.