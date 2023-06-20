Damian Lillard’s future with the Portland Trail Blazers could be determined by what they decide to do with the #3 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, Brian Windhorst has claimed.

When we look back at the history of the NBA, there will always be a number of people that were stars of the game that we will be left wondering why they were never able to win a championship. One of those players who is currently still playing is Damian Lillard, who for years has been the main man for the Portland Trail Blazers, and has had some incredible partners to work with, but during his time they’ve only managed to get as far as the Conference Finals in 2018-19.

It’s not been for a lack of trying on Lillard’s part though, as the seven-time All-Star has put up some incredible numbers since he arrived in the league back in 2012, and with him turning 33 next month, time is running out if he’s going to get a title before the time he hangs up his shoes.

With the #3 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft this Thursday, the Blazers will have the chance to bring in a hot young player that can make an immediate impact on the team and hopefully give them a boost when it comes to claiming an NBA title. But according to Brian Windhorst, Lillard doesn’t want to work with young stars at this point in his career.

Damian Lillard doesn’t want to play babysitter

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Windhorst discussed what the Blazers are planning to do with the #3 pick, and what Lillard’s thoughts on the matter were, and it looks as if the two sides might well be on opposing sides when it comes to what they’ll do by the time they’re on the clock on Thursday:

In discussions with teams in the last couple of days, the Blazers have started to maybe indicate that they won't trade the number three pick and that they may end up deciding to draft the player there, whether it be Scoot Henderson, or Brandon Miller, because they aren't necessarily in love with the options they're getting offered for number three.

So that's obviously fascinating based on what was said by both the Blazers and Damian Lillard at the end of the season. So I checked in on the Lillard side of things about whether or not there had been a change of heart there and I was told unequivocally ‘no’. Damian does not want a youth movement, he wants to play with veterans, he wants the team to upgrade fast and immediately with veteran players that can help him now.

So I would just say there's some nuance here, they don't have to get veterans only by trading the number three pick, they could do it other ways. Having said that, if the Blazers don't like what they're offered, and they use this pick on one of the young players, you're potentially causing a bit of an issue there with Damian Lillard, so keep an eye on that on Thursday night.

Should Damian Lillard have this much power over the Portland Trail Blazers?

It’s never nice to see a player wielding power and driving the decision-making process for the entire organisation (unless you’re a megastar like LeBron James or Michael Jordan), however you can kind of see where someone like Lillard can also fairly say that he’s got the right to dictate some of what the team is going to be doing moving forward.

Without a doubt one of the best to ever play for the team, should he get the chance to dictate things just this once in what could be his final push as a player? It’d take a brave man to tell him no, but we’ll find out in the coming days whether anybody was able to.