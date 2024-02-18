Highlights Lillard's "Dame Time" nickname reflects his clutch ability.

Lillard's 26-point win in the 3-point contest showcases late-game prowess.

Lillard is a top 3-point shooter, barely trailing Curry in long-distance efficiency.

Dame Time.

That is the nickname given to Damian Lillard as a result of his ability to take over late in games. The name was given to him based on his signature celebration where he points to his wrist, symbolizing a watch.

Lillard rises to the occasion when the game is at its most critical point, a skill he displayed during 2024 All-Star 3-Point Contest as he captured his second consecutive title.

Heading into the final round against Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns, Lillard won on the final ball of the final rack. With Towns scoring 24 points in the final round and Young scoring 24 as well, Lillard's 26 was more than enough to crown him the victor. With the 3-point contest crown on the line, Lillard drained the final money ball worth 2 points.

Lillard currently sits at fifth all-time in total 3-pointers made, after passing Kyle Korver in December. In the era defined by the three-ball and players like Stephen Curry, Lillard has kept pace with his exceptional shooting and consistency down the stretch. And at the time of this article, Lillard sits 25 threes behind legend Reggie Miller for the fourth all-time in 3-pointers made in NBA history.

NBA All-Time 3-Point Leaders Player 3FG Made 3FG% Stephen Curry* 3,642 42.7 Ray Allen 2,973 40.0 James Harden* 2,890 36.5 Reggie Miller 2,560 39.5 Damian Lillard* 2,535 37.0

*Active player

No one in the league drains threes from 30 feet and beyond at a more efficient rate than Lillard. The only player who rivals him is Curry. According to Stathead, Lillard has attempted 639 threes from 30-plus feet in his career, including postseason games, and has converted 202 of them, good for a 31.6 percent success rate.

Lillard is cool, calm and collected

"I didn't practice at all, that's the key"

Following his second consecutive 3-point contest win on Saturday, Lillard played it cool in his press conference, telling reporters that he didn't feel the need to prepare for the event, just as he did last year.

"I didn't prepare at all, that's the key to it. Last year, I just went in there, I never practiced, I never shot off a rack, I didn't do anything. I just showed up."

The eight-time All-Star notched a 26 in both the first round and the final round, while also draining 16 shots in a tiebreaker round to determine the three finalists between Lillard, Towns, Young and Haliburton.

Lillard's teammate on the Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley, ended the night with the lowest score (20) in the opening round, despite leading the team in three-point percentage this season (44.4 percent).

"I kept telling [Beasley] 'you're trying too hard, you're doing all this practicing, you're talking about it a lot.' Just show up and just shoot, and I think that's what works best." – Damian Lillard