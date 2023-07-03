A drive-thru employee’s reaction to Damian Lillard’s decision to demand for a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers has gone viral, and fans are loving it.

When we look back at the history of the NBA, there will always be a number of people that were stars of the game that we will be left wondering why they were never able to win a championship. One of those players who is currently still playing is Damian Lillard, who for years has been the main man for the Portland Trail Blazers, and has had some incredible partners to work with, but during his time they’ve only managed to get as far as the Conference Finals in 2018-19.

It’s not been for a lack of trying on Lillard’s part though, as the seven-time All-Star has put up some incredible numbers since he arrived in the league back in 2012, and with him turning 33 next month, time is running out if he’s going to get a title before the time he hangs up his shoes.

Which is why this weekend he officially announced that he wanted to be traded away from the team, this comes after reports emerged before the NBA Draft that he did not want to be part of a ‘youth movement’ in Portland and that he wanted their #3 pick to be used to bring in veterans that will help him win now, only for the Blazers to use that selection on Scoot Henderson.

It’s unclear just where Lillard will go next, however according to The Athletic, the Miami Heat are seen as his ideal destination, but the fact that he is leaving at all appears to have got to one Oregonian a little too much,

Damian Lillard leaving leaves one fan broken

In footage taken by @sports_trenton on Twitter, his barista can be heard being almost on the verge of tears when it comes to Lillard leaving, barely able to make it through the conversation before being forced to take Trenton’s order because there was a car behind him in line.

Video: Employee breaks down talking about Damian Lillard leaving the Portland Trail Blazers:

The footage was then relayed by Barstool Sports where it gained a lot more traction and views (1.3m at time of writing) with plenty of people keen to give their take on the conversation:

It really is a shame that he couldn’t have left them with just one championship during his time there, otherwise you imagine that the reaction by the majority of fans would have been a lot more upbeat when it was announced he wanted to leave.