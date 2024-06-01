Highlights Milwaukee Bucks point guard and former Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard has had a brilliant NBA career over his 12 seasons as a pro.

Despite the lack of a championship, the Oakland, California native has built a legendary resumè filled with career-defining moments.

Though Lillard is known as a great player in the present, will he be remembered by the NBA world as a 'legend' after his career comes to a close?

'Ring culture' in basketball circles could be described as putting any and all praise for a player into how many championships they've won throughout their career. Not for their incredible individual achievements, their awe-inspiring moments in both the regular and post-season, not even for nearly getting to the Finals. Only NBA title wins suffice. In this respect, Damian Lillard's name comes up often.

When one thinks of Lillard, many believe his career as a basketball player starts and ends with his incredible buzzer-beating shots thanks to his undeniable clutch gene, shooting near half-court three-pointers while using a form that looks as if he's taking a free throw, and his successful rap career. Under the surface, Lillard's legacy is truly more than meets the eye.

To further understand why the pride of Oakland, California will remain in the memories of NBA fans forever, a deeper analysis is needed. First, it's important to understand the impact Damian Lillard made on his first team, and the impact he made on the league as a result.

Great First Impression: Lillard's Debut Season Was One to Remember

Lillard's first campaign with his new team was worthy of some hardware

Lillard was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, a franchise that hadn't been past the first round of the NBA playoffs since 1999-2000, a team that featured Rasheed Wallace and aging Lithuanian center Arvydas Sabonis. Coming out of a mid-major college at Weber State, Lillard was set on making a great first impression in the league, and he would do so in his rookie season.

In a draft class that featured future Hall-of-Famers like NBA 75th Anniversary Team member Anthony Davis and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green, it was Lillard who out-shined his perceived sixth pick potential, taking home Rookie of the Year honors. Lillard played all 82 games in his first campaign as a professional, scoring 19 points per game in what was a great sign of things to come. Though the Trail Blazers would only win 33 games in 2012-13, that trend would end faster than anticipated.

Damian Lillard's Rookie Season Stats - 2012-13 Category Stat PTS 19.0 AST 6.5 TS% 54.6% FT% 84.4% WS 5.8

In Lillard's second season and onward, he would announce himself as one of the best point guards in the game, and that he wasn't going anywhere.

Rip City's Superhero: How Lillard Cemented His Status as a Trail Blazer Legend

From his sophomore season to year No. 11, Lillard set the world on fire for Portland

Lillard surely wouldn't wait long to pile up more accolades while playing winning basketball. In just his second season at 23 years old, Lillard would prove to be a great pair with the Trail Blazers' astounding power forward LaMarcus Aldridge.

The pair would become a vaunted duo in the association, leading Portland to 54 wins by the end of the 2013-14 NBA season. Lillard would still excel as an individual, though, as he became a first-time NBA All-Star while also being selected for All-NBA Third Team honors. The regular season was only the beginning of Lillard's outstanding individual play, because the 2014 NBA Playoffs proved to be where Lillard would truly make himself a household name.

In Lillard's first playoff series, the Trail Blazers matched up with the Houston Rockets in the first round, facing off against then-24-year-old James Harden in his second season with the Rockets since being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden's Rockets, along with All-NBA Second Team selection and All-Star center Dwight Howard, would match up against Portland as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The Rockets won the same number of games as the Trail Blazers, but a season-series win for Houston gave them a slight edge.

Even though Houston only ranked one seed higher in a competitive West, this series was viewed as an easy victory for Houston. Harden had announced his presence as one of the best shooting guards in the league, making his second All-Star game and being selected to the All-NBA First Team, averaging 25.4 points and 6.1 assists in the regular season.

In Game 1 in Houston, the Trail Blazers pulled out a shocking 122-120 victory on the backs of their two stars, Lillard and Aldridge. LaMarcus Aldridge showed why he was picked to join Lillard on the All-NBA Third Team, scoring 46 points on 62.6 percent true shooting percentage to steal home-court advantage in the series. The two teams would then split the next four games, leading to a Game 6 in Portland, where the Trail Blazers could seal their first Western Conference Semi-Final berth in well over a decade. For Lillard, he played stellar offense throughout the series, helping to lead his team to a 3-2 series advantage to that point, along with Aldridge and their quickly improving fifth-year guard, Wesley Matthews.

Damian Lillard GMs 1-5 - First Round vs. HOU - 2014 NBA Playoffs Game PTS TS% 1 31 63.8% 2 18 46.7% 3 30 75.2% 4 23 71.5% 5 26 64.4%

Game 6 was a nail-biter until the final nine-tenths of a second, as Rockets' forward Chandler Parsons put in a lay-up after an offensive rebound to give Houston a 98-96 lead with less than a second to go to force a Game 7. Lillard played a fantastic game, scoring an efficient 22 points with five three-pointers to that point. Now, it was time for the Trail Blazers to improbably shut the door on the series.

Down by two, Portland forward Nicolas Batum was handed the ball to inbound, and a set action was run, but it was muddled quickly. As a last resort, Lillard ran an audible, sprinting straight to the ball. Batum threw it in to Lillard, and he turned and fired a fading three-pointer over Parsons that sunk through the net and gave the Trail Blazers the series win at home in the Moda Center, their first playoff series win in 14 years.

Lillard's heroics put his name in the history books, as his shot was only the seventh playoff buzzer-beater to end a series in NBA playoff history at the time. Little did this unsuspecting Portland crowd know, they might be getting another one in the future.

Prime Dame Time: Lillard's Slow-Burning Ascension

Lillard was elite in Portland but never got over the hump

After Lillard's incredible shot, his team was ultimately eliminated from the post-season in the second round by the eventual NBA champion San Antonio Spurs. Although this was the end of a magical post-season debut for Lillard, he made it a mission to make plenty of trips back.

Lillard's following 2014-15 season was great once again individually, averaging 21 points and 6.2 assists to go with another All-Star selection and another playoff berth. He'd go down in five games in the first round to the 'grit and grind' Memphis Grizzlies, but Lillard's next campaign was where he began to truly break out, slowly becoming one of the most underrated players in the entire association. In 2015-16, Lillard's scoring average increased to 25.1 points while his assists also jumped to a career-high 6.8. This was bittersweet, though, as it was a result of the departure of their franchise cornerstone pre-Lillard in Aldridge, who signed a four-year $84 million contract with the Spurs in free agency.

Lillard's efforts in 2015-16 came with an All-NBA Second Team selection, an eighth-place finish in NBA MVP voting, but not an All-Star selection. This was the beginning of a two-year stretch where Lillard would be cast away behind several other great point guards in the Western Conference in the Golden State Warriors' all-time great three-point shooter, Stephen Curry, and the Oklahoma City Thunder's fiery competitor and all-around threat, Russell Westbrook.

Though Lillard's incredibly productive season as the clear-cut first option for Portland was impressive, it wasn't viewed as great as his contemporaries, who happened to also be generational talents. Curry's 2015-16 season was one for the ages, as he led his team to a record-breaking 73-9 record while averaging 30.1 points on 50.4/45.4/90.8 percent splits. Curry's spectacular season brought him his second-straight NBA MVP award, which he won unanimously.

As for Westbrook, his 2015-16 season saw averages of 23.5 points while contributing to the play-making and rebounding departments as well, which out-shined Lillard's campaign. Westbrook was an All-NBA First Team selection, an All-Star, and the fourth-place finisher in MVP voting.

Stephen Curry + Russell Westbrook - 2015-16 Regular Season Category Curry Westbrook PTS 30.1 23.5 AST 6.7 10.4 REB 5.4 7.8 TS% 66.9% 55.4% WS 17.9 14.0 +/- +11.9 +7.8

Sadly, this is a trend that doesn't end soon for Lillard, as he had to play in Curry's shadow, more specifically, for the majority of his career. After Curry's break-out season in 2014-15 to win his first MVP award and NBA championship, Lillard's greatness was put on the back-burner for most in NBA circles. Now with Westbrook jumping into the picture as the clear second-best point guard in the league, the only thing Lillard could do was try to keep up with the inhuman scoring and three-point shooting ability that Curry possessed, while improving as a play-maker like Westbrook. The unbelievable part is that he did.

In 2016-17, Lillard was once again beaten out by both Curry and Westbrook for accolade-related recognition, as Lillard was not selected for the All-Star Game or an All-NBA Team despite increasing his scoring average again to 27 points. Lillard's misfortune would only continue to grow in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, as his Trail Blazers matched up against the unstoppable Warriors, who had just signed former Thunder superstar and 2014 NBA MVP, Kevin Durant, to form one of the most dominant teams of all time. Westbrook wasn't slowing down either, as he averaged a 31.6 point, 10.7 rebound and 10.4 assist triple-double to win the 2017 MVP award in his first season as the Thunder's No. 1 option without Durant. Because of these two specifically, it seemed like Lillard could never get the recognition he deserved, but his continued consistency would lead him to praise soon enough.

Over the next two seasons, Lillard would average 26.3 points while making his first and only All-NBA First Team appearance in 2017-18, and finishing on the Second Team in 2018-19. He finished top-six in MVP voting while making the All-Star team in both seasons, giving him a total of four career appearances. Lillard's 2018-19 season, in particular, is where he began to make his leap into 'best point guard in the NBA' conversations. Several monumental moments and a deep playoff run helped him jump over one of the other point guards that he'd been looked at as inferior to for years.

Waving Goodbye: Another Shot for the History Books

Lillard was good for another buzzer-beater in Portland

Lillard's Trail Blazers, along with his co-star C.J. McCollum, got the opportunity to face off against Westbrook's Thunder in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Though this probably wasn't on Lillard's mind at the time, it was his chance to show the world that he could out-play the MVP from two seasons prior when it mattered most, potentially helping to vault over Westbrook as a top-two point guard in the league along with Curry.

Lillard got to work early in Game 1, leading his team to a win while scoring 30 points to go along with three steals. Lillard also took care of business while protecting home-court in Game 2, putting in another 29 points in a blowout 114-94 win. After a loss in Game 3, Lillard and McCollum combined for 51 points in another double-digit victory to take a 3-1 series lead heading back to Portland for Game 5.

In the potential close-out Game 5, Damian Lillard was putting on one of his best post-season performances to date, scoring 34 first-half points on six three-pointers. His greatness would continue, as he totaled 42 after three quarters. The Trail Blazers would then let up a run, trailing by 10 points with 5:24 remaining, but they wouldn't let the game completely get away, scratching and clawing to keep it a close affair. As the Thunder led 115-113 with 32.8 seconds left, Lillard put in a reverse lay-up to knot the game at 115 all.

Westbrook came down the floor with the ball in his hands in a tied ball-game, trying to put in a basket that would keep his team afloat. With 20 seconds remaining, Westbrook would miss a contested shot at the basket to give the ball back to Lillard and the Trail Blazers with the shot clock turned off. As the clock ticked down, Lillard sized up Oklahoma City's superstar small forward, Paul George. Lillard would take a side-step dribble from the Trail Blazers logo and raise up for three over the contest of George, sinking the near-half-court three-pointer to win the game and series. Lillard's 10th three-pointer gave him 50 points on the night, and he waved Westbrook and the Thunder goodbye as Portland moved on to the second round.

Lillard vs. Westbrook - Game 5 - First Round 2019 NBA Playoffs Category Lillard Westbrook PTS 50 29 TS% 68.5% 44.9% FGM 17 11 3PTM 10 4 3PT% 55.6% 36.4%

Lillard's second career playoff-series winning buzzer-beater sent Westbrook home in embarrassing fashion, as it took the former MVP 31 shot attempts to score an inefficient 29 points. From this point on, Lillard had made the jump to become the consensus second-best point guard in the world.

After Lillard's emphatic series win, Portland would win an all-time classic Western Conference Semi-Final series against the Denver Nuggets in seven games, as it was McCollum who stepped up in the final win-or-go-home game. He'd score 37 points to pair with a clutch late-game block to seal the series and a Western Conference Finals berth for the Trail Blazers. Portland would again face off against the vaunted Warriors, who could have been beatable since they were missing Durant for the entirety of the series. Still, Curry and the Warriors would sweep Lillard's Trail Blazers, ending yet another magical playoff run.

Scoring Personified: Lillard's Legend Continues to Grow

Lillard was one of the best scorers in the NBA

Post-2019, Lillard would only continue to prove that he wasn't just a great scorer for a couple of seasons, but that he was one of the most prolific scorers that the game has ever seen. The 2019-20 season saw Lillard crack a 30 point scoring average for the first time in his career, finishing with yet another All-Star and All-NBA Second Team selection. His Trail Blazers would be defeated in five games in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers. During that season, Lillard proved to the world that he is one of the most dangerous scorers on the planet, totaling six games of 50-plus points in the regular season. Three of those games exceeded 60 points, including two 61-point performances against the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

In 2020-21, he'd average another 28.8 points to lead his team back to the post-season, where he'd show the world that he was still an incredible playoff performer. In Game 5 of the first round against the Nuggets and reigning MVP Nikola Jokić, Lillard wouldn't let his team go down without a fight, as he scored a playoff career-high 55 points while connecting on clutch three-pointer after clutch three-pointer to bring the game to double overtime. Eventually, the Nuggets would pull out the win, but not before Lillard made more history, breaking the single-game playoff record for three-pointers made with an astounding 12.

Damian Lillard vs. DEN - Game 5, Second Round - 2021 NBA Playoffs Category Stat PTS 55 AST 10 3PTM 12 TS% 96.8% PTS - OT1, OT2 17 TS% - OT1, OT2 100.7%

Lillard would miss the majority of the following 21-22 season with injury, only playing 29 total games. Deciding that he needed to make a major comeback, he once again reminded everyone of just how lethal a scoring threat he could be in his next season. On February 26, 2023, in what would be his 11th and final season in Portland, Lillard would suit up for a game against the lowly and young Houston Rockets.

In what could only be described as an explosive scoring outburst, Lillard would pour in a career-high 71 points with 13 made three-pointers, placing himself in elite company as only one of 10 players to this day to score 70-plus points. This effort from Lillard only confirmed that his scoring ability sat near the top of the list for any point guard that has ever played, and even any player at any position. Lillard would finish the season averaging a career-high 32.2 points, matching a career-best in field goal percentage at 46.3 percent, and knocking down a career-best in three-pointers made with 4.2. As we know now, Lillard was trying to savor the moment as his team's clear-cut first scoring option.

Milwaukee Bucks: A New Beginning

Lillard's first season in a different city

Damian Lillard was ultimately traded from the Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks after a 2023 off-season full of rumors. Lillard eventually got his wish to be traded to a team where he could compete for a long-awaited championship, pairing with two-time NBA MVP and 2021 NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo. In his first season in Milwaukee, he averaged 24.3 points and seven assists, being selected as an All-Star starter at the point guard position for the first time in his career in 2024. He would also go on to take home the 2024 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP award after scoring a team-high 39 points.

Unfortunately, Lillard and Antetokounmpo's health played a major factor when it came time for their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard played the first two games of the series, but missed the rest due to injury. Antetokounmpo was also suffering a calf strain, sidelining him for the entire series. The Pacers would win the series against the short-handed Bucks in six games, leaving Milwaukee's future with their star duo surrounded by question marks.

A Legacy in Review

How Lillard's time between Portland and Milwaukee shape his career in retrospect

Now we end up here, 12 seasons down the line into one of the greatest individual careers in the history of the NBA. As it's widely known, Lillard has never won an NBA title to this point in time, but he sure did try. Throughout his career, Lillard only ever played with one All-Star caliber player in Portland, and that was LaMarcus Aldridge, before he eventually left the team prior to the 2015-16 season. Other than that, his next best teammate throughout his tenure in Portland was C.J. McCollum, who is widely known as one of the best players in the league to have not played in an All-Star game.

Even with Lillard's lack of help, he still managed to lead the Trail Blazers to the post-season in eight of his 11 seasons, reaching the second round three times and getting to the Conference Finals once in 2019. As the main option for a team that wasn't necessarily built for post-season play by his front office, Lillard consistently put the team on his back in the playoffs. It could be argued that if he was paired with another All-Star teammate in Portland, he could have led a team to the Finals, but of course, the obstacle of the Curry-led Warriors was always in the way. Pairing this with his incredible individual regular season and post-season accolades and statistics, Lillard's career can still go down as one of the best of any point guard that's ever touched a basketball.

Though he got a chance to play with an already-established, championship-winning core in Milwaukee this past season, both Lillard and Antetokounmpo suffered injuries at unfortunate times, as well as their former All-Star forward Khris Middleton, who averaged 15.1 points in 55 games.

Damian Lillard Career Regular Season Awards/Accolades Award/Accolade No. Times Won/Selected NBA All-Star 8 (2014-2020), (2021-2024) All-NBA First Team 1 (2018) All-NBA Second Team 4 (2016), (2019-2021) All-NBA Third Team 2 ((2014), (2023) Rookie of the Year 1 (2013) All-Rookie First Team 1 (2013 Top-10 in MVP Voting 5 (2016), (2018-2021) All-Star Game MVP 1 (2024) NBA 75th Anniversary Team 1 (2022)

Along with his laundry list of regular-season accomplishments, Lillard is also recognized as one of the best playoff performers of all-time, boasting a 26.1 career average in points in 65 playoff games. When he decides to finish his playing career, he'll be a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame selection, and he has rightfully deserved that recognition through his incredible first 12 seasons as a pro.

Lillard's legacy is simply that he cared. He stayed when others would have left, he continued to fight alongside whatever team he was given, and he never gave up when it came time to be a leader. For his relentlessness and his will to be a better player than he was the season prior, the letter '0' will forever hang in the rafters of the Moda Center, providing a constant reminder of memories, both regular and post-season, where Lillard brought everyone in 'Rip City' to their feet.