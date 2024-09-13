Key Takeaways Pressure mounts for the Milwaukee Bucks to deliver a championship in the 2024-25 season.

Damian Lillard is expected to focus on running the offense alongside teammates Antetokounmpo and Middleton.

Lillard had a solid first season with the Bucks, contributing positively to on-court chemistry, but there is the expectation that it will grow more.

The Milwaukee Bucks may have finished third in the Eastern Conference standings, but after exiting in the first-round of the NBA post-season after a 4-2 series defeat to the Indiana Pacers , and a mid-season coaching overhaul, Damian Lillard , Giannis Antetokounmpo and co are hoping for a better 2024-25 season.

But with a full off-season under Doc Rivers , league insider Mark Medina feels that the Bucks’ chemistry will be a ‘lot better’, while Lillard in particular can focus on running the offense with his All-Star teammates Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton .

Pressure To Win a Title?

Next season could be championship or bust in Milwaukee

The Damian Lillard era in Milwaukee may only be a season young, but there is now already a considerable amount of pressure on the shoulders of the eight-time All-Star to help Antetokounmpo deliver another championship to the Bucks, one which would also bring him his first career ring after 12 seasons of trying.

Now 34-years-old, the veteran guard is still chasing a championship, and when the Bucks traded for the star, they did so by making a plethora of sacrifices, but none perhaps as big as having to part ways with Jrue Holiday , who then, via the Portland Trail Blazers , made his way to the Boston Celtics and was integral in their historic title win.

Giving up a premier defender in Holiday, and replacing him with the offensive prowess of Dame Time seemed a risky move at the time, but one which they felt would also help them cement themselves as contenders in the East, but the Bucks’ season would be a disaster – by their own standards – from start to finish.

Bucks' Woes Since 2021 Championship Season Record Playoff Result Giannis Injured? 2021-22 51-31 Lost East Semis, 4-3 No 2022-23 58-24 Lost 1st Round, 4-1 Yes 2023-24 49-33 Lost 1st Round, 4-2 Yes

Their drop-off on defense was astounding, whereby they ranked 19th in the league with a 115.0 defensive rating, significantly down from their 110.9 rating in the 2022-23 campaign, which saw them rank fourth in the Association.

As such, this prompted a change at the head coaching position, with Adrian Griffin fired and replaced by Doc Rivers, where he would go on to help them claim the third seed in the East with a 49-33 record.

However, after being bounced out of the playoffs by the sixth-seeded Pacers in the first-round, the pressure is mounting once more, with the 2024-25 season potentially considered as Rivers’ last chance to prove himself as an elite head coach, having last won a title in 2008, back with the star-powered Celtics.

Furthermore, should they not improve upon last season’s shortcomings, then there is also a conversation to be had over whether franchise star Antetokounmpo should remain with the team, with the two-time league MVP set to turn 30-years-old at the end of this year, and his championship window getting smaller every day.

But, during the off-season, they largely went under the radar, picking up Gary Trent Jr. for a steal of a price, while they also grabbed Delon Wright and Taurean Prince , which could be enough support in the rotation to help them construct a solid playoff run, though we will have to wait and see.

Lillard Dealt With ‘So Much Trade Uncertainty’ Last Offseason

Medina doesn’t feel that Lillard necessarily struggled in his debut season for the Bucks, but he does feel that the veteran guard was slightly affected by the way in which his trade was handled by the Trail Blazers, with his move to the Bucks coming at the last minute.

I don't think thathe struggled with adjusting. I thought that their chemistry was great, but there are a few things to keep in mind here. Even if you're a great player, continuity and familiarity always helps, but Damian Lillard's last offseason, he was dealing with so much trade uncertainty, with what the Blazers were doing and he went to Milwaukee at the last minute. I talked to him before training camp, and he was mentioning how he was continuing to keep his workouts active so he would be ready to go at any point. But he admitted that without the foresight on where he would be ending up, that really affected his training.

Lillard Can Now Focus on ‘Running the Offense’

With the first year now out of the way, and a change in coaching personnel, Medina does feel that Lillard can now focus on what he does best – running the point, and getting his teammates involved.

The journalist also believes that the Bucks will be a much improved unit next season as a result of their previous dysfunction all being dealt with.

As a team, there's going to be a lot better chemistry, because Doc Rivers has a full training camp. You've already seen them improve defensively. And Damian Lillard isn't a great defender, so that doesn't put him in a position of weakness. He can worry about, not just being a scorer, but just really running the offense, having that two-man game with Giannis, three-man game with Middleton too. But, when you look at all things considered, I think his first season was a success. Their failure had more to do with everything else,witha depleted defensive roster, Adrian Griffin not being a good fit, Doc Riversnot having a training camp. So, with all those things in motion, the Bucks should be a much better team this season.

Not Bad for a First Outing in Bucks Colors

Milwaukee outscored their opponents by 6.9 points per 100 possessions when Lillard was on the floor

While Lillard certainly didn't have the best season of his career in 2023-24, it was by no means a disastrous outing for the 34-year-old, who ranked second behind Antetokounmpo (30.4 points) in scoring, averaging 24.3 points at a 42.4 percent clip from the field and 35.4 percent from behind the three-point line, his lowest output since the 2021-22 season.

Lillard would also accrue a team-leading 7.0 assists per contest, which led to 17.9 points created of the Bucks' 119.0 total points scored per game, and when he was on the court, the Bucks would outscore their opponents by 6.9 points per 100 possessions, the highest mark on the team.

Damian Lillard Shooting Efficiency Comparison Category Trail Blazers (2022-23 Season) Bucks (2023-24 Season) PTS FG% PTS FG% Drives 11.4 57.7 8.6 52.1 Catch-and-Shoot 4.6 37.8 2.9 34.1 Pull-Ups 10.6 40.5 8.7 38.4

As it pertains to building on-court chemistry with his teammates, when Lillard and Antetokounmpo shared the hardwood, they would account for 70.6 points on 50.8 percent shooting from the field, along with 25.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.0 blocks in just 27.0 minutes.

They would also outscore their opponents by an average of 10.2 points per 100 possessions, with only the partnership of Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez being more efficient (10.5 net rating).

When Middleton was added into the mix, the trio would combine for a 17.5 net efficiency rating, and would shoot a 63.5 percent true shooting percentage, in which they tallied an average of 48.7 points in 18 minutes across 42 outings when sharing the court together.

As such, if they further develop their chemistry going forward next season, then they could be devastating on offense. It is simply just their defense that still remains in question.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.