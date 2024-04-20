Highlights Damian Lillard has denied rumors of unhappiness with the Bucks, attributing mental strain to personal issues.

Increasing rumors of Lillard's dissatisfaction surfaced amid Giannis' calf injury.

Lillard's divorce and personal matters have impacted his mental health but not his performance.

Damian Lillard has been one half of the coin in Milwaukee this season, as the Bucks made the playoffs for the eighth straight year. But despite that on-paper success, the Bucks have not been as strong of a unit as they had been in previous years, leading to rumors of Lillard’s unhappiness with the team.

But Lillard has come out and denied those rumors. During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Lillard acknowledged that he has some personal issues going on, but that has nothing to do with the Bucks.

“I saw somebody say ‘Dame’s not happy in Milwaukee’ or something like that. And I know the truth. I love the situation that I’m in. I also know what I have going on outside of basketball that kinda drains me at times. People are going to make comments."

Rumors Have Swirled All Season

Concerns over Lillard's mental health have lingered

The rumors come after Bucks main man Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a calf injury towards the end of the regular season, ruling him out for the first few games of the series against the Indiana Pacers. They came to a head when ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he ‘firmly’ believes Lillard is miserable in Milwaukee.

“I don't think he's happy at all, and I think when you look at Damian Lillard, that matters. Because you need Damian Lillard, you know, to, be Damian Lillard...I’m not talking about his game. He’s not happy there [in Milwaukee]. He’s got a lot of distractions, which are his business, and we wish him nothing but the best, because a lot of us would not be able to handle it as well as he’s handling it.” — Stephen A. Smith

Lillard was traded to the Bucks last offseason after 11 seasons spent with the Portland Trail Blazers. Rumors surfaced that he was unhappy there, and he demanded a trade shortly thereafter.

Dealing With Personal Matters

Lillard says he is dealing with personal matters which has affected him mentally

Reports have attributed Lillard's personal issues off the court to his recent divorce with his ex-wife and the mother of his three kids, Kay'La Lillard. Lillard and Kay’La separated in October 2023 after two years of marriage.

Lillard had a good season with the Bucks, in which he averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. He also shot 42.4 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from the three-point range. His points and shooting figures were lower than his career averages, but no evidence has suggested that he is unhappy in Milwaukee.

The Bucks went 17-19 under coach Doc Rivers down the stretch, but their 30-17 start under Adrian Griffin was good enough to notch them the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Questions remain about the Bucks’ defense, though, which ranks 19th in the NBA. If Milwaukee wants to shed negative narratives, they will have to prove it on the court this postseason.