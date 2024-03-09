This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Damian Lillard surpassed Reggie Miller for fourth all-time in NBA three-pointers made against the Lakers.

Lillard is now one of three active players to pass Miller's record, joining James Harden and Stephen Curry.

Despite a quiet start to the season, Lillard's goal is to add an NBA championship to his impressive resume with the Bucks.

Damian Lillard made NBA history on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers by surpassing Reggie Miller for fourth all-time in three-pointers made. Lillard started the game 0-5 from three-point range but eventually converted the shot that gave him his 2561st made three-pointer to pass Miller.

All-Time NBA Three-Point Leaders Rank Player Threes Made 1 Stephen Curry 3680 2 Ray Allen 2973 3 James Harden 2910 4 Damian Lillard 2561 5 Reggie Miller 2560 6 Kyle Korver 2450 7 Klay Thompson 2407 8 LeBron James 2383 9 Vince Carter 2290 10 Jason Terry 2282

Miller, who was once the all-time leader in three-pointers made, has witnessed his record eclipsed by four different players now. Lillard is the third active player to pass Miller, joining James Harden and none other than Stephen Curry.

The Milwaukee Bucks have begun to turn things around, following a slow start in the Doc Rivers era. Lillard is averaging 24.4 points and 6.7 assists per game in his first year paired alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although he started the season slowly by Lillard's standards, recently he has started to figure out the best way to be effective.

Lillard, who was selected as a member of the NBA Top 75, continues to add to his star-studded resume. Lillard looks to have a long postseason run with the Bucks in hopes of completing his list of achievements with an NBA championship.