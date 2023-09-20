Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers have yet to find a trade return for Damian Lillard that they believe is equal in value to their franchise cornerstone.

Lillard has expressed a desire to join the Miami Heat, and NBA writer Mark Medina believes that no other teams would consider trading for him due to his preference for South Beach.

It is likely that a third or fourth team will need to get involved in a trade to help facilitate Lillard's move to the Heat, but ultimately, he is expected to end up in a Miami uniform.

Despite mounting pressure to make a deal, the Portland Trail Blazers have still yet to find a trade return for Damian Lillard that they feel they would net them assets of equal value to their longtime franchise cornerstone. However, due to the 33-year-old’s public desire to join the Miami Heat, some pundits, including NBA journalist Mark Medina, don't believe any other teams in the league would consider entering into trade negotiations and give up multiple assets in exchange for a player who has clearly expressed he would be unhappy anywhere other than South Beach.

NBA trade news – Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has remained vocal all off-season over where he sees his future lying, initially citing that he wants to play on a team that is in position to contend for a championship before going on to meet with the Trail Blazers front-office, which resulted in him requesting a trade, per ESPN.

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, the 33-year-old wanted to play for “the Miami [Heat] and only Miami”, going on to report that although Portland was not entirely happy with potential trade packages from Miami, there were around five teams interested in a possible multi-team trade in order to get the deal over the line.

This was all but confirmed by Shams Charania of The Athletic , who reported that there were scenarios which would involve three or even four teams to help facilitate Lillard’s move to his preferred destination.

Later on, the seven-time All-Star sat down for a conversation with Spears for Andscape, where he confirmed that he did in fact make a request to specifically be traded to the Heat, although, he declined to comment any further on the matter.

This is likely as a result of the NBA sending out a memo - obtained by ESPN - to all teams which stated that players who made public or private comments that alluded to not fulfilling the services stated within their player contract would be ‘subject to discipline’. This came in light of reports that Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, was calling teams around the league earlier in the off-season to warn them against trading for his client, as reported by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Since then, though, talks between the parties appear to have stagnated.

Could any other teams consider trading for Damian Lillard?

Despite recent rumors, Medina tells GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t believe any teams other than the Heat will make a play for Lillard, due to the high price tag placed on him by the Trail Blazers.

“I don't think that any other teams are going to try to trade for him, not because there's skepticism about him as a player. I think that every NBA team would be interested in having Damian Lillard, but I think it's the matter of at what cost, and I don't think teams are ready to just empty their cupboards to get him. So I think what this is going to lead to is inevitably a third or fourth team getting involved in a trade so that they can facilitate salary dumps, draft picks, etc. But I think that ultimately, Damian Lillard will wind up in a Heat uniform, it's just going to be an unknown of how that happens."

Are the Heat one star away from being genuine title contenders?

The Miami Heat embarked on a historic post-season run which saw them make the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, upsetting the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics along the way.

NBA statistics – Miami Heat record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .537 113.0 113.3 -0.3 League Ranking 11th 25th 9th 21st All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Since the NBA expanded their playoffs to a 16-team format in 1984, only one No. 8 seed had made the Finals prior to this season, and that was the 1998-99 New York Knicks, although that season was shortened to 50 games due to a lockout.

Despite being a bottom-half team during the regular season, where they ranked last in the NBA in both points scored and blocks per game, per Statmuse, as well as being no better than the fifth-worst in the league for assists, rebounds, three-point and field goal percentage, the 2023 NBA playoffs were an entirely different story.

The Heat somehow transformed their game, ranking in the top half for points scored, assists, rebounds, and field-goal percentage. They even shot the ball better than anyone, shooting 38.0% as a team from the three-point line.

It's clear to see that the Heat require some better offensive options if they are to take a step-up in their quest for championship glory. Lillard, well-known for his elite scoring ability, appears to be the perfect player to fulfill these needs, and if they are able to land him, they will establish themselves as genuine contenders to return to the NBA Finals.