Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Milwaukee Bucks uniform is here to stay, and it might have something to do with the team trading for superstar point-guard and three-point extraordinaire, Damian Lillard, at least that’s what NBA writer Mark Medina believes. Amid speculation that the 28-year-old wasn’t entirely sure whether he could see his future in Milwaukee, the team traded for the seven-time All-Star in what can be only be seen as an attempt to prove to their franchise cornerstone that they were all in. As such, shortly after he agreed to a long-haul extension to remain with the team.

A new superstar duo in Milwaukee

After an off-season where public comments made by two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, fueled speculation that he could depart from Milwaukee to seek an NBA championship elsewhere, the Bucks knew they had no choice but to strike a move of intent that signaled their commitment to their franchise star to avoid any risk of losing him.

In a shocking turn of events, they somehow managed to pull off a trade in which they received three-point prowess and long-time league superstar, Damian Lillard, in a three-team deal pairing him alongside the Greek Freak and NBA All-Star Khris Middleton. The blockbuster move did not come without loss, though, having to part ways with elite perimeter defender, Jrue Holiday, to the Portland Trail Blazers in return.

Medina previously told GIVEMESPORT that he felt that the Bucks had taken a step defensively with giving up Holiday in the trade, but also told of how making the deal was a ‘once in a lifetime move’ that they simply could not pass up on. Furthermore, the loss was softened because they are fortunate in having such solid depth reinforcements, particularly on the defensive end on the floor, with Brook Lopez and Jae Crowder also on the roster. He further went on to state that he felt the newly-formed superstar partnership of Antetokounmpo and Lillard would be ‘unstoppable’, and in doing so, tipped Milwaukee to be the Eastern Conference favorites over the likes of the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shortly after the trade, Antetokounmpo seemingly showed his gratitude toward the Bucks by decide to commit long-term to the organization in which he has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with, securing a deal believed to be worth a reported three-years, $186 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, keeping him under contract with the organization through the 2027-28 season.

Medina – Lillard trade ‘stirred the extension drink’

Medina has no doubts that the Bucks’ blockbuster move to go out and get a superstar like Damian Lillard signaled to Antetokounmpo that Milwaukee was exactly where he should be for the long-haul.

When asked whether he believed trading for Lillard was the insurance that Antetokounmpo needed to sign a long-term extension with the Bucks, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT…

“100% [Lillard’s signing contributed to Giannis signing an extension]. There's certainly more that goes into the extension, his ties to the organization, his longevity, the championship history. But I think really the Damian Lillard trade was the ultimate thing that stirred the extension ‘drink’ because before that, Giannis [Antetokounmpo] was making comments that he wanted to first see that the entire organization was as committed toward winning a championship as he is, and obviously with making the trade for Damian Lillard, that shows that the Milwaukee Bucks are all in, and as a result, so is Giannis”.

Ascension to stardom

When Antetokounmpo entered the league as a scrawny 18-year-old international recruit from Greece, nobody could predict his ascension to stardom, not even Milwaukee, where he would go on to become one of the most dominant players in the entire NBA, and one of the faces of the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA Career Statistics (2014-Present) Minutes Played 32.5 Points 22.6 Assists 4.7 Rebounds 9.6 Steals 1.1 Blocks 1.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In just 11 seasons, the six-foot-11 forward has won almost everything there is to win individually, while also being the catalyst for the Bucks’ team success helping them to win an NBA championship in 2021, their first since 1971 and their second in franchise history, while picking up finals MVP. He is also a two-time league MVP, a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, and has earned All-NBA First Team honors five times already.

Last season saw Antetokounmpo take even further strides, averaging 31.1 points, a career-high, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, on 55.3 percent field goal shooting and a true shooting percentage of 60.5. He ranked fifth overall in the league for points scored, while also ranking T-second for rebounds with Nikola Jokic, behind only Domantas Sabonis (12.3). His individual success and dominant performances on the floor helped lead the Bucks to a league-best 58-24 record, before they suffered a disappointing first-round defeat to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, ending their season prematurely.

With the arrival of Lillard, the Greek Freak now has a teammate who is capable of knocking down shots, particularly from distance, with ease and tremendous efficiency, which in-turn will likely create more floor spacing options on the court than perhaps the Bucks have ever experienced before. With opposing teams now having to prepare for both stars in their game plans, this may alter how open Giannis becomes as double-teams may lessen.

Nevertheless, the dynamics between the new All-Star duo is a frightening prospect, and along with a solid supporting cast around them, there is no ceiling to what they could achieve this season.