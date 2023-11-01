Highlights The Phoenix Suns traded Deandre Ayton for Jusuf Nurkic, among others, adding depth to their roster after creating a new "big three" of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

With the trade, the Suns are now facing a championship or bust season, having given up future draft picks in their recent trades.

Injuries and on-court chemistry will be key factors in determining whether the Suns can compete for a championship or struggle in the Western Conference. The loss of Ayton's size at Center could also impact potential playoff performances.

After giving up a plethora of roster depth to trade for Kevin Durant last year, the Phoenix Suns needed to recuperate some of what they had lost. After acting as the third team in a trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, and giving up center Deandre Ayton in the process, NBA writer Mark Medina warns that his departure could possibly ‘blow up in the Suns face’ as this season is now championship or bust.

Dissecting the Suns’ off-season

The Suns decided to act as a facilitator for the Damian Lillard trade to the Bucks and in exchange for Deandre Ayton, they netted a wealth of rotation pieces, including Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. After over a year seemingly spending time on the trade-block, the seven-footer's time on the Suns remained untenable the more time went on, and his tenure in Phoenix was all but over after another disappointing outing in the 2023 post-season. Speaking to the media, Suns owner Mat Ishbia spoke of the trade, calling it a “unanimous decision” within the front-office while stating that they believe new big Nurkic is a “better fit” for their team.

Their new, much-needed depth has helped strengthen a Suns roster that is rather top-heavy after engaging in a blockbuster trade of their own at the February trade deadline, essentially emptying out their roster to acquire Kevin Durant. In total, they lost Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected future first-round picks. Furthermore, prior to the start of free-agency, the Suns landed three-time All-Star Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in another three-team blockbuster, dealing out point-god Chris Paul and Landry Shamet, as well as a “handful of second-round picks” and pick swaps. Bradley Beal now forms part of a big three in Phoenix, leading the line with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, marking them as one of the title favorites coming out of the Western Conference.

Medina – It’s ‘championship expectations or bust’ for the Suns

Medina argues that while the trade could be a ‘recipe’ that will benefit all involved, there is more pressure on the Suns to make it work as they are arguably in a season which is ‘championship or bust’, having given up so much of their future via draft picks in their most recent trades.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“So maybe this could be a recipe that it’s a trade to the benefit of both parties. But ultimately, those are things that we don't know about until it plays out in real time. And that's the intriguing thing about NBA teams making deals - that they know that when they make a deal, they know the cost-benefit analysis. They know the things that could go right, they also know the things that they could go wrong, and then they have to make a decision based on those circumstances. So I think all things considered, it is the right move for both parties, but this also could blow up in the Suns face, where with the Portland Trail Blazers, it's a little bit different because they want to be competitive. They want to make the playoffs, but it is about grooming their young players, most notably with Scoot Henderson, where clearly with the Suns, it's about championship expectations or bust.”

New big three

It remains to be seen whether the Suns’ new big three will be able to bring them their first NBA championship in franchise history, but with the moves that they have made over the last year, Phoenix now believe that they are in a position to go all the way, in what is deemed by many to be a championship or bust season… that is if they all stay healthy of course.

Phoenix Suns 'big three' - NBA Career Statistics Kevin Durant Devin Booker Bradley Beal Minutes Played 36.7 33.8 34.7 Points 27.3 24.0 22.1 Assists 4.3 4.8 4.3 Rebounds 7.1 4.0 4.1 Steals 1.1 0.8 1.1 Blocks 1.1 0.3 0.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, playing for both the Nets and the Suns, Durant would average 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists, shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from behind the line, in what was an injury-ridden season which meant he featured in only 47 regular season games. Similarly, Booker participated in only 53 games due to injury, but when on the court he posted 27.8 points, a career-high, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, converting 49.4 percent of his shots from the floor, another career-high, and 35.1 percent of his shots from deep. New acquisition, Bradley Beal, also had some durability concerns last year, sitting out 32 regular season games. When he was available, though, he posted 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists on an efficient 50.6 percent shooting, a career-high for the eleven-season veteran.

Individually, each member of their new big three had impressive seasons, when they were on the court, but injuries limited them throughout the year. As a result, health and durability, as well as whether they can develop a good on-court chemistry together could be the difference in the Phoenix Suns competing for a championship and struggling to move up the Western Conference standings. Undoubtedly, with the loss of Ayton, the Suns have lost a considerable amount of size at Center, and if a playoff series boils down to the play of the bigs, then this trade could end up blowing right in the Suns’ face. Alternatively, it could work entirely in their favor, and somewhat doubting this trade could turn out to be a mistake of its own.