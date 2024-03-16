Highlights Damian Lillard praised Victor Wembanyama's exceptional speed and agility for his size, envisioning him becoming the best player in the NBA soon.

Damian Lillard has cemented himself as one of the NBA’s all-time greats, and he recently had positive thoughts about a potential future all-time great.

Lillard appeared on a recent iteration of The Dan Patrick Show, where he talked highly of Victor Wembanyama and his rookie year. He also gave a detailed report on what he has observed from the 20 year old sensation.

“I think he is special. The first thing you think is height. I could see that he was clearly a good basketball player, but there was just so much hype around him that you were like, ‘Man, he is so tall and long. The game is so fast, how is he going to do in the NBA?’ Then you see he has a little twitch with him. Even though he is tall and lanky, he moves quick [sic]. He is fluid and is doing things you just haven’t seen somebody at that size do before.” –Damian Lillard on Victor Wembanyama

Lillard speaks greatly about the rookie sensation. The primary aspect which he compliments him on is his height. He states that guys as tall as Wembanyama (who is 7-foot-4) often come with mobility problems and are slower, but Wembanyama is extremely fast and agile for his size, something unseen before.

Lillard has squared off against Wembanyana this season and was impressed by what he saw

Lillard has some experience playing against Wembanyama. So far this season, his Milwaukee Bucks have faced the San Antonio Spurs twice, and beaten them both times, though Wembanyama was off the court for the second meetup. But the two still got to talk that night and Lillard was immediately impressed.

Victor Wembanyama - 2023-23 Stats PPG 20.7 RPG 10.3 APG 3.5 FG% 46.7 3PT% 33.3

On December 19, 2023, the Bucks and Spurs faced off for the first time this season, and Milwaukee beat San Antonio by a score of 132-119. The two teams met up again on January 4, when the Bucks defeated the Spurs by a score of 125-121. It was a relatively close game considering Wembanyama was out.

Wembanyama will become the best player in the league according to Lillard

Strong words for the French rookie were said by Lillard on the show. He compared Wembanyama to Kevin Durant, and predicted that he could see him become the best player in the entire league ‘very soon.’

“I think we’ve always been extremely impressed with Kevin Durant doing it at 6-foot-11, now you have a dude who is 7-foot-5 doing the same thing. It is just getting crazy. I think Wemby is special. I think how competitive he is is what surprised me the most and that’s what makes me think that very soon I can see him being the best player in the league.” –Damian Lillard on his predictions for Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyana is averaging 20.7 points per game in his rookie year, along with 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.4 blocks per game. Through 59 games, he is also averaging 46.7% shooting from the floor, is first overall in blocks, and is first among rookies in points, rebounds and steals.

The already- two-time Rookie of the Month winner is on pace to win the Rookie of the Year Award. He has also been in talks to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. He has already broken numerous rookie records including becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with blocks, and the youngest player in NBA history to have a 5×5 game.

It is clear to say that Wemby is on another level, and a man who has been on another level for the majority of his career – Damian Lillard – sees that as well. As Wembanyana is only 20 years old, the fact that he is producing at this level at such a young age is a strong indicator that what Lillard said of him could become true.